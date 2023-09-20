Call for Entries: 2023 Brick in Architecture Awards

Save this picture! Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has opened entries for the international 2023 Brick in Architecture Awards, featuring a new category for thin brick projects as of last year. Projects will compete for a Best in Class, Gold, Silver, or Bronze award in nine different categories, with only one project earning the Craftsmanship award each year.

“The awards competition continues to showcase groundbreaking ways to design with clay brick. These inspiring projects promote sustainable design and highlight the versatility and infinite possibilities clay brick has to offer.” Said BIA President and CEO Ray Leonhard.

Entries are due by November 3rd, 2023. As one of the US's leading architectural design competitions featuring fired-clay brick, all submissions must use clay brick as the project’s primary building material. Entrants must be either an architect or designer employed by an architectural, design-build or landscaping design firm.

Per the competition rules, eligible projects include any work of architecture completed since January 1, 2018, in which new clay brick products comprise the predominant exterior building or paving material (over 50 percent). They may include face or hollow brick, building brick, thin brick, paving brick, glazed brick, structural glazed facing tile, new clay brick products in special shapes and/or a combination of these.

The winners will be judged by peers in December and announced in January 2024. Winning projects are featured on BIA’s website and social media channels. BIA also highlights winning projects and promotes them to the architecture and design community throughout the year.

Entries must be submitted online by November 3rd, 2023 in one or more of these categories:

Commercial Education – K-12 Education - Colleges & Universities (Higher Education)* Residential – Single Family Residential – Multi-Family Thin Brick Paving & Landscape Projects** Historic Renovation*** International (Projects outside of the US, Canada or a U.S. territory must be entered in this category)

* Includes residence halls and academic/administrative buildings

**At least 50% of the project must include clay pavers

***Does not need to meet the 50% or more new brick requirement but project must have 50% or more renovated brick

Additionally, an overall Craftsmanship Award will honor a mason or team of masons with exceptionally artful or unique installation.

See the full list of rules for entry here.

Learn more about last year’s winning projects in BIA’s 2022 Brick in Architecture Magazine, and view last year’s full recap in the video below: