Now Accepting Applications: SCI-Arc Bachelor of Science in Design

Save this picture! Interactive virtual game environment- SCI-Arc summer BS Design Workshop. Image Courtesy of SCI-Arc

The Bachelor of Science in Design* (BS Design) program at SCI-Arc is a 4-year degree preparing students for interdisciplinary creative careers in cinematic design, gaming, and data-based urban planning and design, using architecture as a platform for exploration.

This liberal arts-based program is divided into a 2-year Foundation Sequence, followed by 2 years where students have the option to focus on Cities & Data, Film & Narrative, or Games & Interactive design. The foundation includes a distinctive core curriculum built on SCI-Arc's design culture. Liberal Arts classes are accompanied by tailored coursework in Applied Studies, History + Theory, and Visual Studies. The end of the Foundation Sequence introduces the Case Studio: a concentrated studio format where students learn analysis, visualization, and design workflows that connect and integrate objects and phenomena of multiple scales across digital and physical environments.

The program culminates with a Final Project that showcases the full range of the individual’s creative and technical capabilities with a view toward their future career path. Graduates will learn to confidently seize the opportunities arising between different fields of emerging technologies, and be well-positioned for employment across multiple industries, entrepreneurial ventures, and academic pathways.

Career opportunities that could arise after the program may include: game designer, production designer, creative director, concept artist, interaction technologist, asset developer, worldbuilder, narrative designer, urban strategist, data visualization specialist, 3D generalist, and architectural designer.

The B.S. in Design at SCI-Arc is a program where visually sophisticated, spatially informed, and technologically literate designers are forged and empowered to expand diverse cultural horizons and social affordances of tomorrow’s media industries and urban infrastructures. To learn more, visit the SCI-Arc website.

*Pending WSCUC Approval (2023–24)