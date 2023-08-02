Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamWheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeWheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsWheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, TableWheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - More Images

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Extension
Malvern, Australia
Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. Wheatland House is a warm, light-filled home in a quiet, tree-lined suburban neighborhood. The brief is one familiar to the practice: balance the heritage constraints of an original house (in this case, Edwardian-era) with the needs of a growing family. The clients also developed a sensory direction that would make the house feel calming and soft to the touch.

Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Tom Ross
Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Tom Ross

The new addition sits behind the existing heritage structure, concealed from the street. Perimeter walls are constructed with crisp brick to provide a sense of security and permanence, while the interior is bathed in warm hues and natural light.

Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Tom Ross
Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Tom Ross

The front four bedrooms of the original heritage house have been retained, along with a dedicated large home office. Three children’s bedrooms sit triangulated to the family bathroom, separate powder room and central laundry, and round off the existing house’s footprint.

Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Tom Ross
Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Tom Ross

A large living room in the lower part of the house cascades down from the original dwelling. This space boasts a northern window opening to a small pocket garden and allowing the afternoon sun to pour in. The adjacent kitchen flows to the dining zone, and to the back behind a brick wall, a garage offers rear laneway access. Glazed sliding doors from the living and kitchen areas spill onto an outdoor terrace and garden area.

Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Tom Ross
Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Facade, Garden
© Tom Ross

A sense of order prevails from end to end of the house, bringing two architectural eras together and, in the process, creating a peaceful and liveable space. Wheatland House meets the client’s practical needs and enriches their daily lives.

Wheatland House / Tom Robertson Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Tom Ross

Tom Robertson Architects
WoodBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionAustralia

