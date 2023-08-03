Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO

AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO

Save
AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO

AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Exterior Photography, WindowsAO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Exterior PhotographyAO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Interior PhotographyAO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Interior Photography, Table, ChairAO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kennett River, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dan Preston

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in Kennett River, a small coastal town situated along the Great Ocean Road in Victoria. The site itself is a thin plot of land, located high up on the hillside ridge.

Save this picture!
AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dan Preston
Save this picture!
AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Interior Photography, Windows
© Dan Preston

The unique site provides three key views, the first being a view downhill back toward the Kennett River township, the second view over the neighboring dwelling toward ocean views of Bass Straight, and the third a distance view of the Great Ocean Road, heading toward Wye River. These three views provided the basis for the design.

Save this picture!
AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Image 24 of 24
Plan
Save this picture!
AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Image 23 of 24
Plan

The project brief was for a small holiday house, one far removed from any notion of domesticity. The proposed three-story design provides a series of stacked rooms, each with a key function eg. bathing, sleeping, eating, and living.

Save this picture!
AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Dan Preston
Save this picture!
AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, Table, Chair
© Dan Preston
Save this picture!
AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Dan Preston

Each of these rooms specifically frames one of the key views mentioned above, allowing each function to be characterized by a particular aspect. This approach was proposed as a way of ensuring that the internal experience of the house would be as ever-changing as the natural landscape that surrounds it.

Save this picture!
AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO - Exterior Photography
© Dan Preston

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MGAO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "AO.30 Kennett River House / MGAO" 03 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004895/a0-kennett-river-house-mgao> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags