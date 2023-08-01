Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. China
  5. Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan

Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan

Save
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan

Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Exterior Photography, WindowsHer and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior PhotographyHer and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior PhotographyHer and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, ChairHer and Its House / Atelier Yipan - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Residential Architecture, Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Pudong, China
  • Architects: Atelier Yipan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xia Zhi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CAMERICH, MONTO, Spain, Shanghai Ruifeng Home Decoration, Zhejiang Hengfeng Household Co.Ltd.
  • Lead Architect: Chenjun Dai
  • Landscape: Huagongfu Courtyard Design Studio
  • Construction: Dongtai Yutian Enterprise Management Consulting Co; Shanghai Gengen Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting: WAC Lighting Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
  • Design Team: Zhuoying Wu
  • Air Conditioners: Shanghai HVAC Engineering Co., LTD
  • Client: Doctor X
  • City: Pudong
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Xia Zhi

Text description provided by the architects. Our client is a surgeon, and her daily work is very busy. When she goes back home, she also needs to do a lot of desk work, so a big workbench is particularly important to her. Besides, she hopes to get a good rest and relaxation after finishing her work. So in addition to an independent rest space, a spacious bath space, and a big cooking area are necessary for her.

Save this picture!
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior Photography, Table, Sink, Chair
© Xia Zhi
Save this picture!
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Xia Zhi

According to the original building structure, we plan to divide the whole space into four "rooms".In each room, a circular streamline is placed to lengthen the path of the occupants. At the same time, we have made a variety of changes in the height of the ceiling, which can increase the richness of the living experience. This room includes the dog cleaning area, changing area, cooking area, dining area, work area, and rest area. For the circular path, these areas are gradually formed. With the constant change of the ceiling height and the setting and cancellation of the wall, the space is constantly changing in the intense sense of wrapping and free sense of openness.

Save this picture!
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Xia Zhi
Save this picture!
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior Photography, Table
© Xia Zhi
Save this picture!
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Image 20 of 22
Plan

This room is the most cave-like space, and the enclosed interior creates a full sense of stability. The wooden platform not only provides enough storage space but also establishes new heights for a more direct appreciation of the trees outside the wall. On the top of the house, the net height of it is compressed to 1.90 meters, and the top is like covering the body, and the body towards into the distance.

Save this picture!
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Xia Zhi
Save this picture!
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Xia Zhi

We regard the courtyard as a room without a roof, and the towering courtyard walls establish a complete sense of enclosure. And we set up a light pavilion here. If an island on the water briefly isolated the outside view, ignoring the daily clothes and bedding in the upper part of the yard, it can present a phenomenon just as the poem goes, “Who to sit with? The bright moon, the breeze, and me?" We hope that water equipment for each place can be in a separate space, which brings a sense of ritual in washing, toileting, and bathing. Taking the space of the washing and dryer machine as the center, every turning point will correspond to a unique scene. If you are staying in the room, the feel just like walking on the street.

Save this picture!
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Xia Zhi

On the day of the shooting, we can see from the perspective of aerial photography that the camphor trees outside the wall shelters the house like a barrier. Thinking of the things we experienced in the process and the city, we are so pleased that we could finally deliver the house successfully to her and her dog after several tries and setbacks.

Save this picture!
Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan - Interior Photography
© Xia Zhi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pudong, Shanghái, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Yipan
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsChina
Cite: "Her and Its House / Atelier Yipan" 01 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004827/her-and-its-house-atelier-yipan> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xia Zhi

她和他的家，上海浦东X公寓室内设计 / 一爿工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags