House with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardHouse with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Interior Photography, Facade, ConcreteHouse with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Interior Photography, KitchenHouse with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sant'Elena, Italy
  • Architects: MIDE architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alberto Sinigaglia, Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Infixies
House with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Our customers’ desire was to have a new house with simple lines, to enjoy the surrounding park.
MIDE Architects designed a single-floor house, where the large open space of the living room, facing south, is meant as a glass box mirroring the park, protected by a large porch.

House with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Exterior Photography, Column
© Alberto Sinigaglia
House with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alberto Sinigaglia

The sleeping area is more introspective: the external walls are in concrete face view and have geometrical openings in the garden. The large flat roof brings together all the rooms of the house, allowing for adequate protection from the sun and atmospheric events.

House with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Simone Bossi

The porch is characterized by the presence of light wells that receive the trees, strengthening the synergy between the building and the surrounding park.

House with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving
© Alberto Sinigaglia
House with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Alberto Sinigaglia
House with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Image 28 of 28
Axo

The abacus of materials is deliberately limited to reinforce the project concept: glass, wood, and a particular reddish hue of the concrete, all connected with the Venetian terrazzo flooring.

House with a Large Porch / MIDE architetti - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simone Bossi

