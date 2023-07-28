Join Our Team as Social Media Specialist for ArchDaily in Spanish

At our offices in Zurich, Berlin, Milan, Santiago de Chile, and Mexico City, DAAily platforms comprise a team of around 200 architects, designers, sales experts, communications specialists, and IT experts.

As inspiring and valuable curated platforms for the architecture and design community, Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily share combined online traffic of in excess of 270 million visits per year. Moreover, as one entity, DAAily platforms share a common mission: to empower everyone who makes architecture and design happen to create a better quality of life.

The team is now looking for an experienced and creative Social Media Specialist to join our Content team based in Santiago, Chile, who will develop and implement our Social Media strategy for the Spanish-speaking architecture community in Latin America and Spain (ArchDaily.cl and ArchDaily.mx).

The Social Media Specialist will look for a healthy increment of our online presence, fully aligned with our values, aesthetics, and mission. This role will develop organic strategies to nurture and enhance our social media community with a focus on Latin American and Spaniard markets and tastes. As part of the Content Team, this role works closely with the project’s team curator in charge of Spain and Latin America in order to select the best content for our social channels.

This role also will develop and implement paid partnerships that require organic knowledge to be successful.

Responsible for:

Publishing organic content on ArchDaily.cl and ArchDaily Mexico social media accounts.

Creating and implementing the ArchDaily Topic newsletter campaigns for Latin America and Spain.

Tracking ArchDaily.cl and ArchDaily Mexico social media metrics.

Developing social media graphics for content team campaigns such as; Women’s Month, Pritzker, etc.

Required skills:

Architectural background

Organic and paid social media knowledge

Photoshop and Premiere (video editing)

Fluent in English

Desired Skills:

Animation

Illustrator

Portuguese