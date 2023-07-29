Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Gymnasium
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: 0E1 Arquitetos
  Area:  2691 ft²
  Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Roberta Gewehr
  • Lead Architects: Ana Cristina Castagna, Anna Carolina Manfroi, Gabriel Giambastiani, Mario Guidoux
Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Roberta Gewehr

Text description provided by the architects. The Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy was commissioned by a client seeking a more inclusive and diverse space for the practice of gentle art. The academy's design is inspired by the cultural and ritualistic aspects of the sport, creating a unique and inspiring environment for athletes of all levels.

Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr
Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table
© Roberta Gewehr
Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Image 26 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Roberta Gewehr

One of the most notable features of the academy is its diffuse lighting system. These "light walls," as they are called, are made up of translucent polycarbonate surfaces with built-in lighting and emit uniform light throughout the space, creating a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. The light walls required a complex assembly process, using vertical wooden studs positioned every 90 cm to create free space on the inside for the installation of LEDs. In addition, two types of openings were designed for the space: a sliding polycarbonate door with a metal frame and internal lighting for the tatami area, which integrates with the surface when closed, and an open space for the changing rooms.

Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr
Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Image 27 of 29
Plan - 2nd floor
Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

This project sought to translate the rituals of jiu-jitsu practice into physical space and therefore established a path by which practitioners traverse three distinct lighting environments. Starting from the outside, athletes enter the dojo through a glass entrance, which provides a connection to the outside. Then they move along the ground floor, next to the tatami area, guided by natural light and the light wall. As they ascend the stairs to the mezzanine, the lighting is reduced, creating a more focused and introspective atmosphere. The mezzanine features a box covered in backlit polycarbonate, which houses the changing rooms, from which visitors emerge as athletes. Upon returning to the ground floor, the path passes behind the light wall and arrives at the tatami through the backlit door.

Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet
© Roberta Gewehr
Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

The training area is designed to accommodate multiple training sessions simultaneously, with classes for large groups on the ground floor and individual sessions on the mezzanine, where a lounge area provides space for athletes to relax and socialize before and after training, promoting a sense of community and belonging.

Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Image 28 of 29
Perspective section

The walls of the academy are filled with works by local artists, creating a visually stimulating environment that adds cultural richness to the space. The exhibitions will vary over time, providing a dynamic and constantly evolving experience for athletes and visitors.

Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr
Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

The Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy is a center for jiu-jitsu enthusiasts and culture in general, contributing positively to the community. The "light walls," composed of translucent polycarbonate surfaces with built-in lighting, emit diffuse light, resulting in a well-lit and welcoming environment. The simplicity of the external appearance of these dividers contrasts with the ingenuity of the assembly of the elements, providing a truly unique experience for visitors.

Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Roberta Gewehr

Project location

Address:Porto Alegre, Rio Grande del Sur, Brazil

About this office
0E1 Arquitetos
Materials

WoodSteelPlastic

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Brazil

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos" [Oden Jiu-Jitsu Academy / 0E1 Arquitetos] 29 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004549/oden-jiu-jitsu-academy-0e1-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

