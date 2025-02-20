Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, FacadeLongquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, FacadeLongquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsLongquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior PhotographyLongquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Principal Designer: Ziyu Zhuang, Zhengdong Qi, Na Li
  • Architectural Team: Wei Zhao, Yi Shi, Yintong Li, Yu Zhao, Jing Li, Hongyu Fan
  • Interior Team: Xin Zhao, Wutian Sun, Wei Cai, Chen Liang, Zhujing Ding
  • Structure Consultant: Peter Li
  • Soft Decoration: Jiatong Xu
  • Clients: Tianfu Investment Group Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Drawings: China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd.
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. The Longquan Mountain Observatory, a building at the highest point of Chengdu city, is intended to be a flowing element of the landscape. To achieve this, the design uses artificial means to engage in a dialogue with the vast scenery, so that the building does not rise abruptly out of the mountains, but rather appears as a rising surface, responding to the topography in a fluid way. The horizontal stance is above all a reflection of the landscape of the Chengdu Plain. It is composed of a series of horizontally oriented interfaces with different heights, which are in turn connected to each other in a continuous manner.

Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su

The floor plan flows along a sequence of courtyards, responding to various height differences to create different local characteristics. The distinct positions of the courtyards also generate diverse contrasting visual relationships. The roof of the building integrates with the height difference of the site to form a winding pedestrian surface, which subsequently becomes an open viewing platform between the mountains.

Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Shengliang Su
Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 42 of 43
West Elevation
Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Shengliang Su

The roof itself is paved with natural stones of different sizes, and over the years, vegetation will gradually climb up the building along the gaps between the stones, allowing the building to silently evolve into the form of a natural mountain surface.

Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Shengliang Su
Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 41 of 43
Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Shengliang Su

The continuous water surface beneath the roof, where the landscaped pool and the pool merge into one, reflects the color of the sky, and the boundary of the water surface dissolves into the distant horizon. The multi-purpose hall and the auxiliary features of the pool recede behind the water, leaving an open view of the pool. The restaurant is set in the same open vista, framed by the landscaped pools, with the main section peeking out beyond the mountain for a better viewing experience. Serving functions, such as logistic areas, are covered under the eaves or hidden in the site.

Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair
© Shengliang Su
Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Shengliang Su

The architecture has a strong character and identity, resembling a spaceship or alien form if seen from some angles, ready to launch. At the same time, it is subdued enough that it does not threaten or contradict the existing natural environment, like a fold in the ground or a flying bridge in the forest, hidden from view.

Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su

Project location

Address:Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Cite: "Longquan Mountain Observatory / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang" 20 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004502/longquan-mountain-observatory-buro-ziyu-zhuang> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags