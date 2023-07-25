Iron Creek Bay Farm Stay / Misho and Associates

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Iron Creek Bay Farm Stay has breathed new life into an existing farm that is ready to take the next step in agricultural development and provide a high-quality example of mixed uses co exiting on the same parcel of land. The proposal is about creating a farm stay accommodation linked with a farm store/ farm restaurant to develop agricultural synergies that operate on the farm.

The strong principled backbone of the property allows for the proposed development to expand the current agricultural offering. This will allow the development to diversify the product offering and cater to a growing local and regional market. The property has been designed around 5 key targets:

Design and build towards a low carbon footprint that allows for carbon capture and storage across the site. 5500 m3 tonne of CLT. 3250 m3 tonne of Tasmanian plantation-grown hardwood for cladding. Strive to only use Australian-grown and manufactured products. Deal with as much as possible the power generation (microgrid) and water and sewerage deposal onsite. 640 solar panels and battery storage. Cater for family groups and budget travelers' experience, not 4 or 5 Star. Cater for a growing tourism market that is both local and international and based on short stays and a base from which to explore the surrounding tourist destinations.

Keeping with the zoning requirements of “Significant Agricultural Use” the proposal has been divided up into 5 distinct zones.

Existing house – Adaptive reuse of the existing building and altered to become the reception and office. There are three other existing sheds that have been adaptively reused and repurposed. Farm Stay Accommodation, fifteen new pavilions - 135 m2 each. Pickers/Backpackers’ accommodation, three new pavilions - 230 m2 each. Farm Store/Farm Restaurant - 2200 m2 over two levels. New Farm operations facilities and staff amenities - 400 m2.

The scenic landscape and the built form for the project have been considered as a single interwoven environment to create a uniquely Australian rural space. The external color palette and materials for the precinct reflect the Australian landscape incorporating charcoal, plantation-grown hardwood timbers, and native plants.

The project is endeavoring to create buildings that respond to the landscape and an experience of an agricultural farm. The underlying factors for the development are to ensure that the project is environmentally sustainable.

CLT construction with 5500 m3 tonne of plantation-grown timber holding a significate carbon capture and storage within the structure. Carbon capture and storage within the solid timber panels construction.