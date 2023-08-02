Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan
  5. The Veil House / Paperfarm

The Veil House / Paperfarm

Save
The Veil House / Paperfarm
Save this picture!
The Veil House / Paperfarm - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
Courtesy of Paperfarm Inc

The Veil House / Paperfarm - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Veil House / Paperfarm - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Veil House / Paperfarm - Interior Photography, WindowsThe Veil House / Paperfarm - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardThe Veil House / Paperfarm - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Taiwan
  • Architecture: Daniel Yao, Jarrett Boor, Bing-Yu Yu
  • Country: Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Veil House / Paperfarm - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Paperfarm Inc

Text description provided by the architects. Situated near the historic “Taiwan-Renga” (台灣煉瓦) brick kiln from 1899 that prospered in this working-class district in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, the Veil House revisits this history by weaving a modern, tapestry-like façade utilizing floating clay bricks. In a district with very narrow streets, close proximity to neighbors, and a hyperactive social fabric, privacy is often compromised. To maintain boundaries, windows are often shaded throughout the day; outdoor spaces, such as balconies and terraces, are left largely unused.

Save this picture!
The Veil House / Paperfarm - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Paperfarm Inc

The Veil House challenges this public/private dynamic of compact urban living by creating a peaceful retreat that redefines the nature of this neighborhood’s typical house: a perforated brick façade liberates the need for window treatments and still allows filtered light into all the living spaces and bedrooms. The impetus for security and privacy reimagines the home as a body with breathable, permeable skin. Like skin pores, perforation density is devised according to the functional needs behind the enclosures.

Save this picture!
The Veil House / Paperfarm - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Paperfarm Inc
Save this picture!
The Veil House / Paperfarm - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
Courtesy of Paperfarm Inc

With cored bricks secured by rebars, shelf angles, and steel channels, the brick veil is designed to withstand the local challenges of earthquakes and typhoons. There are also three emergency exits, engineered with saw-tooth pivots, seamlessly inserted onto the façade. The entry, through an interior garden, helps quiet the transition from the bustling city streets and provides a deep threshold into the heart of the home, thus acting as a type of perforation. The residents circle around an open atrium clad with 2 by 6 vertical aluminum louvers, to enter the main living area on the second floor.

Save this picture!
The Veil House / Paperfarm - Image 24 of 34
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
The Veil House / Paperfarm - Image 31 of 34
Elevation

This materiality pays homage to another Taiwanese vernacular of protected fenestrations while enhancing the verticality of the home. Programmatically, this atrium is the engine of the house: it is an urban garden on the ground floor; on the bedroom’s balconies it is a light well introducing natural illuminance into the rooms; it is an airshaft for cross-ventilation with the brick veil at the front facade; and it is a connector that ties circulation and program together across multiple floors. Behind the veil, this shifting perspective and the vertical stratification of the program accentuate public versus private relationships. This forms the central discourse on the introverted approach to the home.

Save this picture!
The Veil House / Paperfarm - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Lighting
Courtesy of Paperfarm Inc
Save this picture!
The Veil House / Paperfarm - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
Courtesy of Paperfarm Inc

Throughout the home’s interior, custom-designed terrazzo flooring defines spaces within the largely, open-plan living floors, while full-length, custom white-oak millwork conceals not only the kitchen but the entertainment and storage spaces as well. The reductive use of materials enhances the focus on the brick veil and the respite gained in the quiet, minimal interior. The desire to build a cozy, airy lifestyle behind an urban façade that successfully withdraws from the frenetic street life is the defining characteristic of the Veil House.

Save this picture!
The Veil House / Paperfarm - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
Courtesy of Paperfarm Inc

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Paperfarm
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesTaiwan
Cite: "The Veil House / Paperfarm" 02 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004440/the-veil-house-paperfarm> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags