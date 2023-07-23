Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Cobogó Relações Públicas Offices / SuperLimão

Cobogó Relações Públicas Offices / SuperLimão

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: SuperLimão
  Area: 115
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Israel Gollino
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Dalle Piagge Ladrilhos Hidráulicos, Escinter, FK, Fernando Jaeger, Luxion, Modolo 4, Selvvva, Shaw, Superlimão para Escinter, Teco Paisagismo, Westwing e outros
  Project Team: Thiago Rodrigues, Lula Gouveia, Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Inaiá Botura, Pâmela Paffrath, Bárbara Baltazar, Ana Galante
  City: São Paulo
  Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Israel Gollino
© Israel Gollino

Text description provided by the architects. Brazilian construction element - a hollow brick capable of controlling the incidence of light without sealing the circulation of air, something desirable for our climate - inspired Cobogó Public Relations to create its name 8 years ago. This reference guided the Superlimão office in the development of the architecture and branding project for the agency's new space, which has also been responsible for the office's communication since 2016. The poetic Brazilian essence of Tropicália and the presence of Modernism in different forms of expression (design, music, architecture, writing) were the creative starting point.

© Israel Gollino
© Israel Gollino
Diagram
Diagram
© Israel Gollino
© Israel Gollino

In a 115m2 slab on General Jardim Street, in Vila Buarque, São Paulo, the architects faced the challenge of accommodating a growing team and creating layout solutions for different daily uses in this space. Upon entering the agency, a Cobogó wall welcomes visitors. Behind this perforated wall, the unit's slab reveals the total integration of the environment, which accommodates the team of journalists, designers, and public relations professionals at workstations designed by Superlimão for Escinter. A bookshelf, also from the same line, was created for the space - with a planter, books, and television for team meetings. A large window with yellow frames cuts through the entire space, bringing in plenty of natural light. On the opposite side, two spaces for different uses were included in the design. A meeting room with Luxion lamps and FK chairs gained a curtain that separates the environment from the rest, in a light and fluid manner. Another space for individual or online meetings was created to meet hybrid work models. In this space, a wooden bench designed for relaxation while employees take calls gained a luminaire with Ronald Sasson's design.

© Israel Gollino
© Israel Gollino
© Israel Gollino
© Israel Gollino

Among the finishes, a Shaw Contract carpet was chosen for the floor, bringing better acoustics to the space, and its layout resembles a large-scale Cobogó. In the bathroom, the floor received the new tiles from Dalle Piagge, a Superlimão launch for the brand, and with their special shapes, they brought movement with one of the various possible layouts of the collection. A mirror with Cobogó adhesive made the environment Instagrammable. A project designed for a team passionate about Brazilian creativity, architecture, and design, and inspired the architects to design a corporate space with a lot of charm.

© Israel Gollino
© Israel Gollino

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Vila Buarque, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

SuperLimão
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Brazil
Cite: "Cobogó Relações Públicas Offices / SuperLimão" [Escritório Cobogó Relações Públicas / SuperLimão] 23 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags