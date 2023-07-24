Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion

Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion

Save
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion

Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Interior Photography, Arch, ArcadeHoliday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Interior PhotographyHoliday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Interior Photography, Arch, BeamHoliday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Exterior PhotographyHoliday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Exterior Photography
© W-Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. The brief is to design the lobby of Holiday Inns Samui Hotel, with pick-up and drop-off space for guests’ vehicles and a conference room. We started thinking about the setting and the orientation of the building through the existing conditions of the site. The main axis of the lobby has the northeast sea view, and, along that axis, there is a big Java Plum tree that we decide to enclose its space with sphere geometries. 

Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© W-Workspace
Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Image 26 of 27
Sections
Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Interior Photography
© W-Workspace

The design of the Holiday Inns Samui lobby is inspired by the coconut shell after its meat has been granted to make Thai dessert. The building exterior is clad with wooden shingles. The interior enclosures are made of gypsum boards, formed as three-dimensional steps. A special space is given to the lobby where we change the system of material to the hanging planes of bamboo.

Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Interior Photography, Arch
© W-Workspace
Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Interior Photography, Arch, Beam
© W-Workspace

There are 4 main spaces within the lobby. The first building envelope is a pick-up and drop-off space for hotel guests. It is cut on the sideway to give room to vehicles. The second envelope is designed for an existing Java Plum tree with an oculus framing the sky. The third envelope is the hotel lobby. All of these spaces are arranged in a linear organization, directing the point of view of guests toward the sea. The fourth envelope is perpendicular to this axis and its space is used as a conference room.

Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© W-Workspace
Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Image 23 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Interior Photography, Arch
© W-Workspace
Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Interior Photography, Arch
© W-Workspace

Our design is mainly based on the existing conditions of the site, local materials in Samui Island, and above all, the space envelope that makes us smile.

Save this picture!
Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch, Beam
© W-Workspace

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ko Samui, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Onion
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsThailand
Cite: "Holiday Inns Samui Lobby / Onion" 24 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004401/holiday-inns-samui-lobby-onion> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags