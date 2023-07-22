Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo

House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo

Save
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo

House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsHouse in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, DoorHouse in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Cevil Redondo, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Giraudo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  215
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Núñez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FV Griferia, Ferrum S.A., Piazza, Sinteplast, Venetile, Voltaje
  • Lead Architect: Marcos Giraudo
  • Site Supervision: Rogelio Giraudo
  • Structural Engineer: Fundamenta ING
  • Construction: Cité Construcciones
  • City: Cevil Redondo
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcos Núñez
Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Image 14 of 27
Planta baja
Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcos Núñez

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural object in question arises, in part, from reflection and, in part, from criticism of the ways of inhabiting and constructing habitat in contemporaneity. It gains value from the opportunity to think and also allows (us) to rethink the dialectic of the question: How are things done? And even more so: How should we do them?

Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Núñez
Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Image 15 of 27
Planta alta

In that sense, Casa en Alto Verde is a single-family housing project located in the grouping that gives it its name, in the commune of Cevil Redondo, near the town of Yerba Buena, province of Tucumán, Argentina.

Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Marcos Núñez
Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Image 16 of 27
Planta de techo

The housing is organized based on a program separated into two levels. The ground floor has mostly social spaces, while the upper floor houses the bedrooms with their respective services. 

Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Door
© Marcos Núñez
Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Image 17 of 27
Axonométrica exploatada

The consequence is perceived from the outside: The upper level materializes as a predominantly opaque volume, composed of a series of planes with varied textures, practically suspended (supported only by a combination of slender metal columns and a few lower planes). While transparency predominates on the lower level. 

Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Interior Photography, Windows
© Marcos Núñez
Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Image 23 of 27
Axonométrica

From there, there is an intention to dematerialize the vertical boundaries of the work; the walls rise to a height of two meters, creating a strip of light that separates the ground floor from the mezzanine slab. The upper volume rests on a concrete strip that runs horizontally and separates both levels by a difference in air and light, of the possibility of inhabiting the interior perceiving the landscape framed in the horizon. 

Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Marcos Núñez
Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Image 24 of 27
Axonométrica

The ground floor functions around a large continuous space, where the most recurrent activities of the daily life of a typical family coexist: cooking, eating, and socializing merge into the same environment. This wide spatial continuum is achieved through a material operation: the continuity of the visible slab on the ceiling, a single-material cementitious flooring that accompanies the visitor from the outside to the inside, and a subtle operation of hiding the metal columns among the aluminum carpentry. 

Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Toilet, Bathtub, Shower
© Marcos Núñez
Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Image 26 of 27
Fachadas - corte

The upper floor occupies only a portion of the surface of the housing, leaving room for the entry of natural light through the openings in the reinforced concrete structure, between beams, but in the absence of slabs. Functionally, it translates into a sequence of rooms where rational order prevails. Here, the use of materiality is fundamental to achieving widely illuminated spaces, opaque planes create intimacy while translucent ones allow the entry of light. 

Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Sink
© Marcos Núñez
Save this picture!
House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo - Image 27 of 27
Elevaciones

The resulting object transforms the landscape, while the landscape enters the work and becomes part of it. It becomes an exploratory artifact of sensations, where light transforms each space over time. A place to inhabit through dialogue with its surroundings.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Giraudo
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House in Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo" [Casa en Alto Verde / Estudio Giraudo] 22 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004398/house-in-alto-verde-estudio-giraudo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags