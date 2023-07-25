Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO

House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO

Save
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO

House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior Photography, CourtyardHouse with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior PhotographyHouse with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior Photography, BrickHouse with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column, BeamHouse with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Milos, Greece
  • Architects: OFFICE MUTO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simone Bossi
  • Lead Architect: Alexandre Pavlidis
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Alexandre Pavlidis

Text description provided by the architects. The project offers structure through the use of a courtyard rooted in both the site itself and its surrounding architecture. This court constitutes the bare essence of the building. On the one hand, the site of Vigla is characterized by its numerous traditional sheepfolds; composed of simple rectangular volumes adjoined to small courtyards that allow to increase the living space of the animals by associating the interior space to a larger outside space.

Save this picture!
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Interior Photography, Column
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Image 31 of 33
Plan
Save this picture!
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Alexandre Pavlidis

On the other hand, the place itself is defined by a not-very common platitude that exposes the plateau to strong winds giving all the more relevance to the architecture of the surroundings sheepfolds. The use of a courtyard around which the building could be articulated allows to create a set of solid formal coherence, but it also helps to protect from strong winds in order to extend the relatively reduced interior living space to a much more generous and less expensive outdoor area.

Save this picture!
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Arch
© Simone Bossi

Following that logic, each element of the project is materialized by a simple rectangular volume connected directly to the courtyard without secondary circulation. Between — and through — these volumes, openings toward the landscape articulate the relation of the courtyard to its surroundings.

Save this picture!
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Alexandre Pavlidis
Save this picture!
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Interior Photography, Chair, Column
© Simone Bossi

The stones used to build the walls were extracted from the ground while digging the foundations and the underground cistern that collects rainwater. Then associated with the necessary concrete elements, they together develop a simple mineral architectural language, reinforcing the horizontality of the building and the unity of the courtyard.

Save this picture!
House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Alexandre Pavlidis

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OFFICE MUTO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece
Cite: "House with a Garden / OFFICE MUTO" 25 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004371/house-with-a-garden-office-muto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags