Loja Cutter Jeans / Estúdio Almar

Store • Brazil Architects: Estúdio Almar

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 140 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alumi , Comercial Goldoni , Frigelar , In Brasil , Marcenaria São José , Nazatto Móveis , Ramos e Campos Mármores , Rentech Iluminação , Visual Produções

Lead Architects: Julia Paoliello, Luna Fonseca , Rafael Varella

Text description provided by the architects. The initial request was for a concept store, different, that would stand out under the existing coverage of the exhibition area of Haras Raphaela, one of the main spaces in the country for equestrian events. Building the store above the exhibition space level was the first step to guarantee prominence and visibility on event days when the large roof receives several temporary stands. The pedestrian viewing angle was prioritized to ensure the store was seen even at the busiest events. Elevated, the store stands out in space, seeming to float. The concept also was to bring lightness to the form itself, a single free roof supported by the side walls, working as a frame for the view at the back of the store.

The store is suspended above an oval base that was used for the stock, the metallic structure set in this volume of the stock distributed in a radial way allowed a great balance and the floating volume of the store above, in addition to guaranteeing a short execution time of work, an important point for the customer. The store space itself takes place at the top, a large open space with loose volumes on the sides that house the fitting rooms and a more accessible part of the inventory. The centralized box in a shape that resembles a horseshoe is the highlight of the interior project, handcrafted with scraps of jeans from the production of the brand's pieces, bringing a little of the personality of Cutter, which develops its embroidery manually and exclusively. Balconies on the perimeter of the store allow a privileged view of the competition track on race days and are spaces that serve as an extension with the frames that open completely, integrating the external and internal environment of the store.

With the execution time in mind, prefabricated and quick-installation materials were prioritized, such as coating the side gables and metal tile stock, self-supporting flooring installed on the metal structure without the need for a slab or subfloor, facade covered in ACM sheets, also guaranteeing low maintenance and cleaning, essential points in the open land with a lot of dust.