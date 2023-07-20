Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Nukak Store / unseenbird

Nukak Store / unseenbird

Nukak Store / unseenbird - Interior Photography, KitchenNukak Store / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ShelvingNukak Store / unseenbird - Exterior Photography, Table, BeamNukak Store / unseenbird - Interior PhotographyNukak Store / unseenbird - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Retail Interiors
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: unseenbird
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  297
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Seongan
  • Construction: unseenbird
Nukak Store / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Nukak is a brand that recycles discarded banners, banners, kite surf sails, and tire inner tubes into bags and accessories. Naturally, it becomes a product with various patterns and graphics, and a unique design product is born.

Nukak Store / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Yongjoon Choi
Nukak Store / unseenbird - Image 24 of 29
Plan
Nukak Store / unseenbird - Image 9 of 29
© Yongjoon Choi
Nukak Store / unseenbird - Shelving
© Yongjoon Choi

As the product range by the material is very diverse, the size is also diverse, so the shape of the display was the starting point for designing. The aluminum profile is a material widely used in industrial sites, and there are various types of parts and sizes to be used according to the purpose.

Nukak Store / unseenbird - Exterior Photography, Table, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi
Nukak Store / unseenbird - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

Utilizing this, the furniture was configured according to the product display method and store operation behavior. By properly combining the wood, the mechanical feeling of the profile was combined to approach the furniture. The walls are also constructed with profiles that can be adjusted in height so that they can respond according to the display of product groups.

Nukak Store / unseenbird - Image 19 of 29
© Yongjoon Choi
Nukak Store / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Beam, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

One of the characteristics of Nukak is that accessories can be made with materials selected directly from the store. Since the custom zone is the point where it is differentiated from other stores, it gave strength to the space through surface lighting. Furniture, where materials can be selected, was also designed to be functional by taking advantage of these characteristics. The class zone, which is operated periodically, has a profile that is used for tables and extension storage.

Nukak Store / unseenbird - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi
Nukak Store / unseenbird - Image 26 of 29
Elevation

The colors produced by the product are diverse and splendid, so the floor, walls, and ceiling use the condition of the site as it is without any separate finishing so that the space can serve as a background.

Nukak Store / unseenbird - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Handrail
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:89 Yeonmujang-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

unseenbird
WoodSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Nukak Store / unseenbird" 20 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004262/nukak-store-unseenbird> ISSN 0719-8884

