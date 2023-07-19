Clay Saigon Café / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior

+ 13

Design Team: Nguyễn Thị Khánh Nguyên, Trần Quốc Huy

Clients: Momentum Hospitality

Landscape: StudioDuo Architecture Interior

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Clay Saigon is a Mediterranean restaurant in District 2, the ex-pat neighborhood of Ho Chi Minh City, located at the end of an alley, a hidden gem that is waiting to be discovered by those who seek it out. With vibrant colors, locally sourced materials, lush landscape, and a breathtaking view of the Saigon River, Clay Saigon invites the guests into a carefully crafted world where to enjoy, share, and cheer.

The concept behind the design is what we like to call “Spicy Mediterranean”. We wanted to combine modern Mediterranean design with local handcrafts and natural materials to create a unique style that embodied the cuisine created by the chef, which is a Mediterranean & Vietnamese fusion. Stucco, wood, and the configuration of the space bring the Mediterranean mood to the building whilst the saturated reds, bamboo handcrafts, and lush landscape bring the Vietnamese touch.

The entrance is intimate and guarded by the landscape to close the view and lead the path for a stunning arrival experience. Open kitchen with a few tables surrounded by landscape to enjoy the chef’s show. The main dining space is overlooking the river with a series of steps down so everyone can enjoy the view. The long central bar with an intricate shelf on top and the display wine cellar build the main space.

The staircase, with its sculptural shapes, brings you to an open rooftop with a breathtaking view, overlooking the sunset over the river Saigon. The rooftop has no balustrade, as a low bench surrounds the entirety of the floor, for protection and beauty, there is a 1,5m landscape buffer surrounding the rooftop. The architectural volumetry emulates the cubical shapes of the Mediterranean houses found in Greece, Italy, and Spain, creating a sense of presence.