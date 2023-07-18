Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects

Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects

Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects

Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Winery
Mansfield, Australia
  • Design Architect: Lucy Clemenger
  • Project Architect: Tilde Sheppard
  • Graduate Of Architecture: Lily Nie, Aykiz Gokmen
  • Landscape Architect: Tommy Gordon
  • Structural & Civil Engineers: The O'Neill Group
  • City: Mansfield
  • Country: Australia
Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. With sweeping views across Taungurung Country, the Delatite Cellar Door provides a unique wine-tasting and dining experience located in the foothills of the Victorian Alps. The building utilizes environmentally sustainable design principles and reflects the warmth and generosity of Delatite’s owners in a new commercial setting.

Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Exterior Photography
© Derek Swalwell
Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Image 19 of 20
Plan
Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Derek Swalwell

Delatite is committed to sustainability via its biodynamic farming and wine production practices and aims to minimize their impact on the natural environment. The building is designed to showcase Delatite’s wines and accommodate a multitude of experiences including festivals, markets, vineyard tours, dining, and private events.

Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Derek Swalwell
Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Image 20 of 20
Sections and Elevations
Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Shelving, Beam
© Derek Swalwell

The site affords wonderful panoramic views towards Mount Buller, the High Country, and surrounding farmland. Stretched out along the ridgeline, the building is a series of interconnected pavilions surrounded by expansive decks, terraces, and courtyards. Timbercrete blade walls extend into the landscape with curated openings allowing glimpses through and across the building and surrounding vines. Horizontal timber lining references the construction of local cattlemen’s huts and wraps the building in a rich textural warmth. The architecture provides an impression of monumentality. In contrast, the interior spaces have a domestic quality, evoking family gatherings and hospitality.

Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Derek Swalwell

The material palette draws upon the deep hues of the Howqua River and the rugged high-country bushland. Inspired by the everchanging vineyard the deep green tasting bar reflects the verdant tint of Delatite’s Riesling, and the burgundy tones of the dining room mimic the cool climate wines. Steel details are a nod to the once notorious bushranger.

Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Derek Swalwell

The brief for the building included a tasting bar, retail space, commercial kitchen and small dining room, outdoor decks, landscaped terraces, amenities, wood storage, back-of-house areas, and storage.

Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Derek Swalwell

Address:Mansfield VIC 3722, Australia

Lucy Clemenger Architects
WoodBrick

Top #Tags