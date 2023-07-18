Delatite Cellar Door / Lucy Clemenger Architects

+ 15

Design Architect: Lucy Clemenger

Project Architect: Tilde Sheppard

Graduate Of Architecture: Lily Nie, Aykiz Gokmen

Landscape Architect: Tommy Gordon

Structural & Civil Engineers: The O'Neill Group

City: Mansfield

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. With sweeping views across Taungurung Country, the Delatite Cellar Door provides a unique wine-tasting and dining experience located in the foothills of the Victorian Alps. The building utilizes environmentally sustainable design principles and reflects the warmth and generosity of Delatite’s owners in a new commercial setting.

Delatite is committed to sustainability via its biodynamic farming and wine production practices and aims to minimize their impact on the natural environment. The building is designed to showcase Delatite’s wines and accommodate a multitude of experiences including festivals, markets, vineyard tours, dining, and private events.

The site affords wonderful panoramic views towards Mount Buller, the High Country, and surrounding farmland. Stretched out along the ridgeline, the building is a series of interconnected pavilions surrounded by expansive decks, terraces, and courtyards. Timbercrete blade walls extend into the landscape with curated openings allowing glimpses through and across the building and surrounding vines. Horizontal timber lining references the construction of local cattlemen’s huts and wraps the building in a rich textural warmth. The architecture provides an impression of monumentality. In contrast, the interior spaces have a domestic quality, evoking family gatherings and hospitality.

The material palette draws upon the deep hues of the Howqua River and the rugged high-country bushland. Inspired by the everchanging vineyard the deep green tasting bar reflects the verdant tint of Delatite’s Riesling, and the burgundy tones of the dining room mimic the cool climate wines. Steel details are a nod to the once notorious bushranger.

The brief for the building included a tasting bar, retail space, commercial kitchen and small dining room, outdoor decks, landscaped terraces, amenities, wood storage, back-of-house areas, and storage.