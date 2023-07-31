Ceilings for Residential Architecture: Benefits and Disadvantages of Each Material

Save this picture! Grid House / Studio Guilherme Torres. Image: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

More than just hiding and protecting installations, ceiling lining can transform an environment's perception. Combining functionality and aesthetics, this element, in addition to serving as a support for lighting, can add layers of texture and colors that enhance interior quality and comfort. Factors that vary depending on the chosen material. Therefore, understanding their differences, benefits, and disadvantages is essential when designing internal spaces.

Thermal and acoustic insulation capacity, durability, maintenance, and cost-benefit ratio are some of the features to consider when choosing a ceiling. In the design of this element and the choice of material, it is possible to provide different qualities, such as enhancing natural lighting, preventing fire spread in case of a fire, or creating an aesthetic element that takes center stage in the environment. All of this is without forgetting the vital role of organizing hydraulic and electrical systems in a way that makes maintenance more manageable, as they are not embedded in the slab and artificial lighting. With infinite design possibilities, the ceiling can bring innovative and surprising elements to the space.

Here are the pros and cons of six types of ceiling lining for residential projects.

PVC Lining

The cheapest ceiling on the market, PVC is a synthetic plastic polymer. Its installation is quick and no finishing is necessary, and its models can be smooth, grooved, or special (when they imitate other materials). Its material qualities are highly resistant to moisture and allow easy cleaning. However, this type of ceiling does not offer effective acoustic and thermal insulation and has low fire resistance, which is why it should be avoided in areas with kitchens, fireplaces, or barbecue grills.

Plaster Lining

Probably the most common option for its good cost-benefit ratio, the plaster ceiling has two types: traditional (non-modular), which is composed of small panels that are aligned and then covered with a plaster compound, giving the impression of a single piece, and drywall (gypsum board), which is composed of larger panels enveloped in cardboard or paper, with assembly done through a metal structure. Both installations are easy and fast, usually causing a slight lowering of the ceiling height. However, they provide good acoustic and thermal insulation, as well as the possibility of creating ceiling designs through cornices or creating cutouts, and hiding installations and structural elements. The drawbacks are in the maintenance of the material, which is not very water-resistant - which is why it is not recommended for humid areas - as well as it can present cracks or become yellowed over time.

Timber Lining

It is not the cheapest solution, but it certainly adds aesthetic value to the project. Wooden ceilings provide warmth and coziness. They offer superior thermal and acoustic insulation depending on their installation. They can receive different finishes and are quite durable depending on the wood used. The main problem lies in the periodic maintenance the material requires, both for pest prevention and protection against water or solar exposure.

Natural Elements Lining

Practically a variation of wooden ceilings, it is possible to adopt natural and more sustainable materials such as straw and bamboo for ceilings. They are commonly used, especially in outdoor areas, and it is important to follow maintenance recommendations to ensure durability.

Metal Lining

Metallic ceilings are quite versatile. In flat sheets or railings, they can receive different finishes that provide different designs, textures and colors to the environment. With the necessary care, the material becomes quite resistant to weather, humidity and bacteria, fungi and insects. Its cons are the low thermal and acoustic insulation, as well as the low resistance to sea air - which is why the metal is avoided in coastal regions.

Concrete Lining

In some cases, a thin reinforced concrete slab can function as a ceiling. It protects the environment from pest entry, but its main benefit lies in the thermal and acoustic comfort it provides, as it creates a double layer of insulation compared to the exterior.