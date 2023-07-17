Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects

+ 20

Planner: Lucas Paterno

City: Richmond

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Moorhouse is a veiled house on a public lane that holds stories and surprises within its walls. Despite its small size, measuring only 4.5 meters wide, this Victorian terrace has been lovingly restored and transformed into a peaceful retreat on a modest budget.

The house boasts a facade adorned with movable white timber batten screens, providing privacy and shielding the interior from prying eyes and the harsh rays of the Western sun. Depending on the day, it can appear as a kind of soft fortress, or a series of fluttering screens revealing glimpses of quiet lives unfolding inside.

Fluted glass windows line the laneway, giving subtle peeks into the world beyond while blurring the relationship between public and private.

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a gentle, soft pink ambiance. The muted pastel shades of the joinery emit warmth and create an atmosphere that feels far removed from the hustle and bustle of nearby Hoddle Street or the crowds of football fans making their way home.

Despite its narrow layout, the house defies expectations with clever spatial planning, making the most of every inch. Strategic placement of services and abundant natural light create an illusion of openness and spaciousness that surpasses its physical limitations.

Storage is highly considered. Integrated cabinets, hidden nooks, and multi-functional furniture conceal belongings, keeping the space tidy and free from distractions. Every corner has a purpose, ensuring that everything finds its place and the house remains organized and spacious.

The blue stone courtyard outside echoes the charm of the laneway, serving as a bridge to the bustling world beyond. It's a reminder of the vibrant life just outside the house's peaceful sanctuary.