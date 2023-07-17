Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Door, FacadeMoorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsMoorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BedMoorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Richmond, Australia
  Planner: Lucas Paterno
  City: Richmond
  Country: Australia
Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Pier Carthew

Text description provided by the architects. Moorhouse is a veiled house on a public lane that holds stories and surprises within its walls. Despite its small size, measuring only 4.5 meters wide, this Victorian terrace has been lovingly restored and transformed into a peaceful retreat on a modest budget. 

The house boasts a facade adorned with movable white timber batten screens, providing privacy and shielding the interior from prying eyes and the harsh rays of the Western sun. Depending on the day, it can appear as a kind of soft fortress, or a series of fluttering screens revealing glimpses of quiet lives unfolding inside.

Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography
© Pier Carthew

Fluted glass windows line the laneway, giving subtle peeks into the world beyond while blurring the relationship between public and private.

Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography
© Pier Carthew
Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Image 25 of 25
Section
Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Pier Carthew

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a gentle, soft pink ambiance. The muted pastel shades of the joinery emit warmth and create an atmosphere that feels far removed from the hustle and bustle of nearby Hoddle Street or the crowds of football fans making their way home.

Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Pier Carthew
Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Image 20 of 25
Plan - Ground Floor

Despite its narrow layout, the house defies expectations with clever spatial planning, making the most of every inch. Strategic placement of services and abundant natural light create an illusion of openness and spaciousness that surpasses its physical limitations.

Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography
© Pier Carthew
Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Pier Carthew

Storage is highly considered. Integrated cabinets, hidden nooks, and multi-functional furniture conceal belongings, keeping the space tidy and free from distractions. Every corner has a purpose, ensuring that everything finds its place and the house remains organized and spacious.

Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Arch
© Pier Carthew
Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Image 22 of 25
Elevations

The blue stone courtyard outside echoes the charm of the laneway, serving as a bridge to the bustling world beyond. It's a reminder of the vibrant life just outside the house's peaceful sanctuary.

Moorhouse Street / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Pier Carthew

Project gallery

About this office
James Harbard Architects
Office

Top #Tags