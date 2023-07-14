Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Interiors
  4. Australia
  5. 3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made

3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made

Save
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made

3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Living Room3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Table3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Interiors, House Interiors
Bronte, Australia
  • Architecture: David Katon
  • Interior Designers: Matters & Made
  • Stylist: Joesph Gardner
  • City: Bronte
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Felix Forest

Text description provided by the architects. The Bronte project was a unique collaboration where J Corp Constructions, the client, and the builder, entrusted Matters + Made to complete their home. Given our longstanding relationship with J Corp Constructions, we were honored to take on this project.

Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Felix Forest
Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Image 23 of 23
Plan - Level 02

The studio was tasked with creating a functional and beautiful home for a young family, while also ensuring that it was relevant to its surroundings and neutral enough to appeal to potential buyers in the future. With a high degree of trust between all parties involved, we worked collaboratively to deliver a stunning result.

Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Felix Forest
Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Felix Forest

Throughout the project, we prioritized the needs of the young family, while also keeping in mind the potential resale value of the property. The end result is a home that seamlessly blends with its surroundings and offers a comfortable and functional living space for the family.

Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Felix Forest
Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Image 22 of 23
Plan - Level 01
Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom
© Felix Forest

We are grateful for the opportunity to work on such a special project and to have had the chance to collaborate with J Corp Constructions. It was an enjoyable and rewarding experience, and we are thrilled with the outcome of this beautiful home.

Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door
© Felix Forest
Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography, Windows
© Felix Forest

“The M+M team created our dream home that we absolutely love. They used materials and designs in an innovative way to bring the stunning view inside and make it a feature. The space is calming, easy to maintain, and has become our sanctuary. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality made the process stress-free and enjoyable. We highly recommend their exceptional services.” Jason + Tegan Natoli

Save this picture!
3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made - Interior Photography
© Felix Forest

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bronte NSW 2024, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
David Katon
Office
Matters & Made
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made" 14 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003868/3-bronte-house-david-katon-plus-matters-and-made> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags