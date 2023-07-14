3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made

+ 18

Architecture: David Katon

Interior Designers: Matters & Made

Stylist: Joesph Gardner

City: Bronte

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. The Bronte project was a unique collaboration where J Corp Constructions, the client, and the builder, entrusted Matters + Made to complete their home. Given our longstanding relationship with J Corp Constructions, we were honored to take on this project.

The studio was tasked with creating a functional and beautiful home for a young family, while also ensuring that it was relevant to its surroundings and neutral enough to appeal to potential buyers in the future. With a high degree of trust between all parties involved, we worked collaboratively to deliver a stunning result.

Throughout the project, we prioritized the needs of the young family, while also keeping in mind the potential resale value of the property. The end result is a home that seamlessly blends with its surroundings and offers a comfortable and functional living space for the family.

We are grateful for the opportunity to work on such a special project and to have had the chance to collaborate with J Corp Constructions. It was an enjoyable and rewarding experience, and we are thrilled with the outcome of this beautiful home.

“The M+M team created our dream home that we absolutely love. They used materials and designs in an innovative way to bring the stunning view inside and make it a feature. The space is calming, easy to maintain, and has become our sanctuary. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality made the process stress-free and enjoyable. We highly recommend their exceptional services.” Jason + Tegan Natoli