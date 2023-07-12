Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. China
  5. COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design

COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design

Save
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design

COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Image 2 of 46COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Interior Photography, BeamCOSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamCOSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, BeamCOSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Commercial Architecture, Interior Design
Cheng Du, China
  • Architects: Lam Lighting Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architects: LiNa Guo
  • Collaborate Design: MOJO STUDIO
  • Clients: COSMO Chengdu
  • City: Cheng Du
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Guangzhou Lam Lighting Design Company

BACKGROUND - COSMO is a shopping mall renovation project, which is different from the traditional high-end commercial complex and does not deliberately create a luxury texture.

Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Guangzhou Lam Lighting Design Company

Project inspiration - The Japanese architect Arata Isozaki has a famous argument about cities, "The future of cities is ruins." Ruins are the intention to break through and innovate. Our lighting design team transformed "waste" into "rebirth" through lighting, reshaping the vitality of "waste space"!

Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
Courtesy of Guangzhou Lam Lighting Design Company
Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Image 35 of 46
Plan
Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Interior Photography, Stairs
Courtesy of Guangzhou Lam Lighting Design Company

INNERCO is COSMO's largest highlight space, occupying a total of 7,600m² on the second and third floors. The area retains the exposed concrete building structure, incorporates modern design elements, and combines with the LED colorful canopy to create a sense of historic and futuristic collision.

Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Guangzhou Lam Lighting Design Company
Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Image 37 of 46
Elevation
Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
Courtesy of Guangzhou Lam Lighting Design Company

Project Details - INNERCO is a social space that incorporates exhibitions, shows, fairs, flash MOBS and other experiential Settings and functions. Lam Design uses DALI and DMX512 dimming systems to enhance the adaptability of different needs of the space and the interest and interaction, creating an open commercial space of "nightclub" + show, and also allowing the business in the space to grow freely.

INNERCO breaks away from the clear zoning of a traditional commercial complex, blending various formats and public areas while adding installations and props for flexible division. Lam Design considers the choice of an intelligent control system according to the characteristics of the mall block, realizes the adjustment of light and dark and color temperature, takes into account the future needs of key lighting, and reserves the adjustment guide spotlight in the lighting design. Truly provide more flexibility for shopping malls and brands.

Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Guangzhou Lam Lighting Design Company
Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
Courtesy of Guangzhou Lam Lighting Design Company

Project highlights - In the bathroom design of this case, the soft film makes the light source fully flood, creating a soft focus sense for the face, and the mirror headlight can provide face light for the face. The Lam Design team hoped the space to be interesting and breathable, and the lamp strip under the hand wash uses a warm light 2700k. The cold and warm two-color temperatures enrich the space and also create a sense of suspension on the sink.

Save this picture!
COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design - Image 26 of 46
Courtesy of Guangzhou Lam Lighting Design Company

Project Thinking - COSMO is a new commercial space in Chengdu, from the design style can feel the young avant-garde design style, Lam design team through the lighting design, the user's stay, taking photos together constitute a superimposed, composite shopping situation, for COSMO embodied communication provides more possibilities.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No. 6 Daye Road, Jinjiang District, Chengdu, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lam Lighting Design
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureInterior DesignChina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureInterior DesignChina
Cite: "COSMO-INNERCO Store / Lam Lighting Design" 12 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003844/cosmo-innerco-lam-lighting-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Guangzhou Lam Lighting Design Company

COSMO-INNERCO / 广州林墅设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags