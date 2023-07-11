Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Brazil
  5. Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos

Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos

Save
Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos

Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ShelvingOlga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair, WindowsOlga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailOlga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, ChairOlga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Nitsche Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  330
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arthur Duarte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Braston, Carrier, Deca, Docol, Keramika, Lumini, Miaki, O/M Light - Osvaldo Matos, Portobello, Sonex Illtec
  • Project Team: Vanessa Izidorio, Brigida Garrido, Sérgio Eduardo, Thiago Pontes, Luiza Minassian, Gabriel Lisboa
  • Construction: Lar Construtora
  • Consultant: Loudtt
  • Lighting Design: Lit - Arquitetura de Iluminação
  • Structural Project: FortioriSP
  • Installations: FortioriSP
  • HVAC: FortioriSP
  • Kitchen: Studio Ino
  • Landscape Design: Catê Poli
  • Visual Identity Design: Nitsche PV
  • Acoustics: Sérgio Passini
  • Woodwork: Baú Marcenaria
  • Furniture: Ingecold
  • Visual Identity: F-Theo
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Arthur Duarte

Text description provided by the architects. The new Olga Ri restaurant is located near Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, and consists of the renovation of a commercial space in a high-traffic area. Initially, Olga Ri operated exclusively as a virtual delivery service, offering salads and healthy dishes. Now, Nitsche Arquitetos was invited to design the physical space that would convey the company's ideals through a new restaurant concept.

Save this picture!
Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Arthur Duarte

The project aims to create an inviting and vibrant atmosphere, inspired by the brand's ideals. Through the use of striking colors and pleasant spaces, the new restaurant seeks to be not only a dining option to cater to the local employees and neighbors but also a meeting place and a showcase for Olga Ri's principles of healthy, conscious, and relaxed eating.

Save this picture!
Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Arthur Duarte
Save this picture!
Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 13 of 17
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Arthur Duarte

Among the challenges, sustainability was a central concern in the project, aligned with Olga Ri's commitment. The existing structural elements were maximized, avoiding waste and reusing the property's pre-existing features. For example, the exposed brick walls and wooden ceilings were preserved, highlighting the structure's authenticity. The lattice on the facade was also retained, adding personality to the space.

Save this picture!
Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© Arthur Duarte
Save this picture!
Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 16 of 17
Section B

Additionally, it was necessary to adapt the visually vibrant identity filled with colors and geometric shapes to the three-dimensional space. To do so, the colors and typography found in Olga Ri's graphic materials were incorporated into the signage, mosaic flooring, and other architectural elements used. Spaces focused on community and sharing were also designed to convey the brand's essence.

Save this picture!
Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Arthur Duarte

The entrance to the restaurant, located on Haddock Lobo Street, leads into a double-height hall, which was previously the old house front setback. In this environment, a generous stainless-steel counter stands out, where orders are taken and salads are assembled. All the ingredients are displayed, adding color and personality to the space. To the left, a vibrant orange staircase leads to the second-floor tables and the kitchen level. The hall is characterized by its pre-existing wooden ceiling and brick walls. Continuing forward, you reach the outdoor patio, filled with greenery, where a yellow bleacher surrounds the entire space, accompanied by wooden furniture. This configuration provides a flexible and adaptable environment, suitable for different everyday occasions and gatherings.

Save this picture!
Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Patio
© Arthur Duarte

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nitsche Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantBrazil
Cite: "Olga Ri Restaurant / Nitsche Arquitetos" [Restaurante Olga Ri / Nitsche Arquitetos] 11 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003792/olga-ri-restaurant-nitsche-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags