© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture

The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture

The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, ChairThe Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, ChairThe Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamThe Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, ChairThe Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture, Community Center
Gangdong-gu, South Korea
The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© G/O Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The Blue Moon is a village community space for communication among local residents by utilizing the space in the region. There are many performance clubs in Godeok-dong. Gangdong-gu tried to create a space in this neighborhood where people can share hobbies and fun with various neighbors, including performance clubs. It's not a big place, but many people come to practice playing, perform, and talk about each other.

The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© G/O Architecture
The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Image 16 of 18
Plan
The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Chair
© G/O Architecture

Exposure Concrete and Steel. This combination may be seen as a combination of cold and hard. However, terraced benches and bar tables made of birch were installed on the exposed concrete wall to finish with the warmth and softness of the tree.

The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© G/O Architecture
The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Image 15 of 18
Concept Diagram
The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© G/O Architecture

The steel-finished cabinet was designed to give off warmth by installing indirect lighting. In addition, a chiffon curtain and a pendant finished with felt were installed to provide comfort like a hideout even though it was an epoxy floor.

The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© G/O Architecture

Project location

Address:Gangdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

About this office
G/O Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerSouth Korea

Cite: "The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture" 15 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003786/the-blue-moon-office-g-o-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

