The Blue Moon Office / G/O Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The Blue Moon is a village community space for communication among local residents by utilizing the space in the region. There are many performance clubs in Godeok-dong. Gangdong-gu tried to create a space in this neighborhood where people can share hobbies and fun with various neighbors, including performance clubs. It's not a big place, but many people come to practice playing, perform, and talk about each other.

Exposure Concrete and Steel. This combination may be seen as a combination of cold and hard. However, terraced benches and bar tables made of birch were installed on the exposed concrete wall to finish with the warmth and softness of the tree.

The steel-finished cabinet was designed to give off warmth by installing indirect lighting. In addition, a chiffon curtain and a pendant finished with felt were installed to provide comfort like a hideout even though it was an epoxy floor.