pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sindang, Seoul, pcmc is an abbreviation for pitching machine. Pcmc was inspired by street culture, graphics, architecture, music, and art, and by modernizing traditional Korean liquor. It suggests a new highball culture and is also intended to contribute to and enjoy Korean alcohol and food culture.

The space of Pcmc is 99 sqm, and it has a rectangular shape. It is divided into group rooms, men's and women's toilets, a kitchen, and a hall, and the biggest feature is the bar table, which is shown as an open kitchen. This long bar table makes you feel like you're invited to our house when you're seated. You can feel the high quality of service by watching them make highballs and cook in front of you.

The main material, aluminum, was modularized and installed on walls and ceilings, and all parts were made for collaboration with many brands. On the walls and ceilings where aluminum is installed, clothes and hats can be hung through this part, and artworks can also be hung through collaboration with the artist. I thought about the sustainability of the brand by planning future collaborations and events, not just a space of one character.

For low illumination, built-in rail lamps designed to fit modules on the aluminum ceiling were also installed as magnetic lamps to change the position of illumination as the nature of the space changes. Excluding the materials that themselves boast, concrete, metal, and wood, which are properties that have individuality over time, were used, and all furniture was made of the same material and planned in detail to reach them directly. It is not a space that is completed when it is empty, but a space that is completed when it is filled with people and stories.