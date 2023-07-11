Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio

pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Chair
pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: oftn studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  99
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sindang, Seoul, pcmc is an abbreviation for pitching machine. Pcmc was inspired by street culture, graphics, architecture, music, and art, and by modernizing traditional Korean liquor. It suggests a new highball culture and is also intended to contribute to and enjoy Korean alcohol and food culture.

pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

The space of Pcmc is 99 sqm, and it has a rectangular shape. It is divided into group rooms, men's and women's toilets, a kitchen, and a hall, and the biggest feature is the bar table, which is shown as an open kitchen. This long bar table makes you feel like you're invited to our house when you're seated. You can feel the high quality of service by watching them make highballs and cook in front of you.

pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Column
© Yongjoon Choi
pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

The main material, aluminum, was modularized and installed on walls and ceilings, and all parts were made for collaboration with many brands. On the walls and ceilings where aluminum is installed, clothes and hats can be hung through this part, and artworks can also be hung through collaboration with the artist. I thought about the sustainability of the brand by planning future collaborations and events, not just a space of one character.

pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi
pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Shelving
© Yongjoon Choi

For low illumination, built-in rail lamps designed to fit modules on the aluminum ceiling were also installed as magnetic lamps to change the position of illumination as the nature of the space changes. Excluding the materials that themselves boast, concrete, metal, and wood, which are properties that have individuality over time, were used, and all furniture was made of the same material and planned in detail to reach them directly. It is not a space that is completed when it is empty, but a space that is completed when it is filled with people and stories.

pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio - Image 15 of 15
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sindang-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

oftn studio
Steel

Hospitality Architecture
Restaurant
South Korea

Steel
Hospitality Architecture
Restaurant
South Korea
Cite: "pcmc Restaurant / oftn studio" 11 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003717/pcmc-restaurant-oftn-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

