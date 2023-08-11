Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Masook House / Studio PATH

Masook House / Studio PATH

Masook House / Studio PATH - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail, BeamMasook House / Studio PATH - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Bedroom, BeamMasook House / Studio PATH - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnMasook House / Studio PATH - Exterior Photography, FacadeMasook House / Studio PATH - More Images+ 25

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thailand
  Architects: Studio PATH
  Area: 200
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs: DOF Sky|Ground
  Lead Architect: Thanipath Thanawutimanas
Masook House / Studio PATH - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Masook House is a two-story residence for a family of three - father, mother, and daughter (Masook). Located within a tight-knit community in Samutprakarn, Thailand. The surrounding environment includes varying wooden and concrete structures from 3-storey townhouses to low-rise apartments. The openings on the Masook House facade reflect this context, designed to become a part of, and in harmony with its surrounding community.

Masook House / Studio PATH - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© DOF Sky|Ground
Masook House / Studio PATH - Image 29 of 30
Plan - Ground Floor
Masook House / Studio PATH - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail, Beam
© DOF Sky|Ground
Masook House / Studio PATH - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Bedroom, Beam
© DOF Sky|Ground

To maximize natural light and ventilation, we utilized full-height windows on the North facade. Wooden louvers are incorporated to ensure privacy whilst acting as the main facade for the residence. The house is set back from the public road to further the sense of private enclosure whilst minimizing exposure to pollution and the need to relocate an existing tree.

Masook House / Studio PATH - Interior Photography
© DOF Sky|Ground
Masook House / Studio PATH - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© DOF Sky|Ground

The space is designed as two distinct areas: the communal space as an open plan and double volume configuration where the family can spend time together. With a limited building area, personal space for each resident/individual user is kept at a minimum to allow for a larger shared area to spend time and use as a family.

Masook House / Studio PATH - Interior Photography, Living Room, Facade
© DOF Sky|Ground
Masook House / Studio PATH - Image 30 of 30
Plan - 1st Floor
Masook House / Studio PATH - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© DOF Sky|Ground

We intend for Masook House to serve 3 main purposes. First is the connection between the residence and its surrounding context, becoming part of the existing community whilst retaining its individual character. Secondly, to establish a comfortable and healthy living condition with consideration of site orientation, lighting, and ventilation. Lastly, for the spaces to accommodate the family as it grows; flexible areas open for the changing needs of a growing family.

Masook House / Studio PATH - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© DOF Sky|Ground

Project gallery

Studio PATH
Wood, Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Thailand

