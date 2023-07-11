Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Interior Photography, Door, FacadePrior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Interior Photography, WindowsPrior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsPrior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - WindowsPrior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - More Images+ 31

Renovation, Offices Interiors, Historic Preservation
Alcamo, Italy
Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Anna Positano

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the enchanting confines of Alcamo’s historic center, resides a true architectural treasure with a venerable past. The timeworn walls of a 16th-century church, now deconsecrated, have given birth to a remarkable renovation endeavor that skillfully showcases and reinterprets its historical essence in an avant-garde manner. The culmination of our efforts yielded a harmonious fusion of history and modernity, where luminosity permeates every recess, cultivating an inviting and vibrant atmosphere. This project stands as a testament to architecture’s profound ability to breathe new life into historical spaces, exalting their intrinsic beauty for all to behold.

Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Interior Photography, Column
© Anna Positano
Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Anna Positano

Conceived within the void, a reinforced concrete framework takes shape, adorned with a central pillar meticulously dividing the floors into four distinct realms. This robust structure serves as the very bedrock on which the metamorphosis of this property is erected.

Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Anna Positano
Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Image 35 of 36
Ground Floor Plan - after Renovation
Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Anna Positano

The challenge presented to our design team by our esteemed client was to fashion this space into a contemporary office, imbued with great natural illumination gracing every corner. In pursuit of this vision, an audacious feat was undertaken - removing one of the ceilings, harnessing the double-height expanse, and introducing a celestial skylight that delicately diffuses light throughout the entire premises. Internally, transparent partitions dominate, allowing the light to dance through, fostering a seamless flow. Moreover, the solid architectural elements have been artfully transformed into functional containers, augmenting their very environment.

Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Anna Positano
Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Image 36 of 36
1st Floor Plan - after Renovation
Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Windows
© Anna Positano

Paying homage to the cherished vestiges and memories of this hallowed ground was a pivotal facet of our design philosophy. The juxtaposition of the grand masonry of the ancient church and the contemporary framework sparks a captivating dialogue between bygone eras and the present, ultimately bestowing upon the project a distinctive and captivating ambiance.

Prior Ecclesia - Office Renovation / Studio DiDeA - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Anna Positano

Address:91011 Alcamo, Free municipal consortium of Trapani, Italy

Studio DiDeA
WoodConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsHistoric PreservationItaly

