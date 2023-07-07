UIA World Congress of Architects 2023: Next Generation Homes Discussion Panel

ArchDaily and VELUX have joined forces to provide you with an exclusive coverage of the highly anticipated UIA World Congress of Architects 2023. Watch the discussion panel on the future of next-generation homes, moderated by David Basulto, founder and editor-in-chief of ArchDaily. Get to know more of the world of next-generation homes as the panelists delve into innovative approaches, cutting-edge technologies, and sustainable solutions that are reshaping the way we live.

Throughout this dynamic discussion, our panelists addressed crucial questions that are shaping the future of the home. With their vast experience and expertise, they explored new models and parameters that are transforming the way we conceive of and interact with our living spaces. From innovative architectural design approaches to evolving societal needs, our esteemed guests shed light on the exciting developments that are shaping the homes of tomorrow.

Sustainability was a key topic of the discussion, with a focus on how homes can achieve the ambitious targets set by society. The panelists explored strategies to lower emissions in both the construction and operation of homes, emphasizing the importance of sustainable materials, energy-efficient systems, and responsible waste management. Through their insights and innovative ideas, they provided valuable perspectives on how homes can contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

The panelists also explored the challenges associated with high-density versus low-density housing and the dynamic between urban and suburban living. They examined the social, economic, and environmental implications of each approach, discussing the potential benefits and drawbacks. By considering the diverse needs and aspirations of communities, they offered nuanced perspectives on the role of density and urban planning in shaping the homes of the future.

Design's crucial role in the home of the future was another central theme of the discussion. The panelists delved into the transformative power of thoughtful design in creating homes that are functional, inspiring, and conducive to well-being. From innovative spatial layouts to integrating smart technologies, they highlighted the ways in which design can enhance our living environments and enrich our daily lives.

