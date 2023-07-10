Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. DHY House / AHL architects

DHY House / AHL architects

Save
DHY House / AHL architects

DHY House / AHL architects - Exterior PhotographyDHY House / AHL architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardDHY House / AHL architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, ChairDHY House / AHL architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeDHY House / AHL architects - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thái Nguyên, Vietnam
  • Architects: AHL architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bluescope Lysaghts, Croled, Genta, Kayxau, Kitchen Town, Minh Duy Electrics, Vietceramics
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The buffer zone is no longer a stranger to self-made houses from the past. When air conditioners and fans were not available, people over many generations have learned from experience to be able to adapt to the hot and humid tropical climate in Vietnam when building their houses: cool wind direction; using deep verandas; lattices; thick walls; planting a large tree to create shade; water surface…All these are factors that create a buffer space, to bring a lot of value for the living space inside.

Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Image 30 of 39
Exploded Isometric View

The Porch is a great form of buffer zone for any home. Neither inside nor outside, the Porch can be considered one of the most “human” and most architectural spaces in folk houses, especially in the Northern of Vietnam. It’s a kind of spatial ambiguity; is the intersection between wet/hot and dry/shade; is a multi-purpose space for family activities as well as neighbor connection.

Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Image 32 of 39
Section 01
Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

Following that idea, the DHY house – a house built by a daughter (a famous fashion designer) for her mother in her hometown in the Northern Midlands of Vietnam (Thai Nguyen province) – is a residential structure formed by the combination and arrangement of usable space and porches/buffers/ or ambiguous spaces with different proportions.

Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Image 31 of 39
Plans
Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Hoang Le

The concrete wall with the size of 12x12x7m is a visual shaping element as well as a functional division between the public area (coffee shop) outside and the private area (house) inside. The entire function of living space is encapsulated in a volume of 1008m3 behind that concrete wall, protected and sheltered by a sloped roof system with a lowered roof ridge (2m) with different elevations, depending on the sun direction, and wind direction of that block.

Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Image 34 of 39
Section 03
Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Hoang Le

DHY house has almost 4 opening sides because of the setback with the edge. Combined with the main living areas being deeply reclined and covered by the sloping system, the courtyards with shade trees, the entire living space of DHY house can be opened, and combined with ceiling fans and natural ventilation, the owner can live without AC on the hottest day.

Save this picture!
DHY House / AHL architects - Exterior Photography
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AHL architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "DHY House / AHL architects" 10 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003649/dhy-house-ahl-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags