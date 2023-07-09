Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Avang Bakery / oftn studio

Avang Bakery / oftn studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Grocery Store
South Korea
  • Architects: oftn studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  284
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The Avant bakery project, which was carried out for the fourth time after the Seoul Forest D-Tower, Yeoksam, and Kakao branches, is in the headquarters building of Daegu Bank in Euljiro, Seoul. The Avant-bakery brand focuses on the essence of bread and reinterprets Korean dessert culture by keeping classical and contemporary in harmony. To reflect this brand's identity in the space, the material itself used the finished physical properties, and the traditional European architecture and modern elements were harmonized.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

To remind you of the square, the floor is designed with a patterned lower design, and counters and bread stands consisting of lumps of concrete have an aesthetic role as objects in addition to functional roles.

Various types of seats are arranged, including a bar table with an outside view, a group stone table, and a table for 2-4 people.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

The pillars are designed with minimal visualization to feel psychologically private, and the walls, which serve as kitchen and refrigerated beverage storage, can have a structural feeling of scale in contrast to the height of the high floor.

© Yongjoon Choi

The route from the entrance was planned to naturally lead from the coffee bar to the bakery stand and the refrigerated beverage stand to have an efficient route.

In addition, although it has the same achromatic tone, it uses various textures and physical properties to make the space comfortable and fun through subtle contrast.

© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

