Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. China
  5. Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design

Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design

Save
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design

Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, BedroomCentral City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, TableCentral City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairCentral City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, ChairCentral City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Apartments, Interior Design
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: X-ZOO Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sicong Sui
  • Chief Designers: Xinru Wei, Margie Zhao
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Sicong Sui

“Open space provides freedom of growth and opportunity for new possibilities. One immersed in the space should experience the freedom of living through creatively interacting with it.” This is what designers Margie and Xinru said in regard to the idea of "freedom" in space. They implemented this idea in a high-rise apartment in the central area of Shenzhen. The owner of the apartment has a dual identity of being an artist and a successful entrepreneur in the medical field. In her ideal world, she imagined the apartment is a flexible space that not only meets the needs of the team working, but also a place for business gatherings and entertainment, individual work, and leisure. Therefore, on the premise of satisfying both leisure and work functions, Margie and Xinru weakened the sense of boundaries defining a specific function. Transformed the space into one that switches modes at will, just like how the owner of the apartment change between multiple identities.

Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Sicong Sui
Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Image 25 of 26
概念分析图
Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, Windows
© Sicong Sui

The total area of the apartment is 80 square meters. The designer opened up all the walls, setting the space free and light. Natural light extends along the entire floor-to-ceiling windows, creating an excellent light-to-shadow atmosphere, and extending the openness of the overall layout. The background tone of the space is simple and soft, pastel colors with tints of blue carry out the gentleness and peace of daily life. The natural wood texture and metal decorations add a touch of playfulness to the space, just like that unexpected encounter and surprises in life.

Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Sicong Sui

01 Freedom of space - Scenarios are divided using flexible wood partitions. Original space is reorganized and defined as partition slides back and forth separating and joining living and work needs. Cozy white and blue become colors that shuffle in the space, giving the apartment unique vitality.

Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Image 26 of 26
概念分析图
Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Sicong Sui

02 Transformable furnishing - Flexibility and interaction between space and its user is considered throughout the design. Putting emphasis on the vitality of space, the designer creates mobile furnishings that adapts to users’ different needs. Wheels, adjustable parts, switches, and springs are customarily inserted in places to maximize mobility and surprises. The biggest highlight is a customized ping-pong table designed to match the user’s dual identity. The designer selects unique wood veneer with a specially dyed leather net to constitute this multifunctional “toy”.

Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Sicong Sui

Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Table
© Sicong Sui

Custom-ordered metal components allow the table to be easily separated and combined together. A specially crafted leather net transforms the table into a ping-pong table, meeting, and individual work desk. The innermost part of the apartment is designed as a comfortable living area, with storage cabinets that can be easily accessed, side tables and tea tables that can be moved arbitrarily, transformable sofa beds for overnight stays, and washrooms hidden behind the wall. These details are the life trajectory outlined by the designer for the client to showcase the excitement and surprises in life. Work, entertainment, and living fulfill this apartment.

Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Sicong Sui

"Here, there is a kind of relaxation and joy like entering a playground when you were a child. You are never tired of playing with various toys and rides". This free and changeable space, like a childhood playground, enriches work full of excitement. Switching between scenes, the space inspires creativity and motivates communication and interaction with colleagues, friends, and furnishings. The designer tried to endow the space with life. Utilizing site advantage of high-rise scenery and abundant natural light. Transparency and a boundless setting allow the entire apartment to have a larger sensory experience than its actual square footage. Taking into account the lifestyle of the user, the designer abandoned the use of traditional fixed furnishings. The interaction between people and objects provides the occupants with an interesting space experience and also leaves more possibilities for shaping a plentiful life.

Save this picture!
Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Shelving
© Sicong Sui

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
X-ZOO Design
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignChina

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignChina
Cite: "Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design" 08 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003635/central-city-apartment-shenzhen-x-zoo-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Sicong Sui

深圳深业中城6A公寓 / X-ZOO Design

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags