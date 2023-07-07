Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect

Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect

Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect

Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vasse, Australia
  Architects: Joshua Duncan Architect
  Area: 180
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Leo Showell
  Lead Architect: Joshua Duncan
Save this picture!
Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Leo Showell

Text description provided by the architects. Vasse House sits within a fast-expanding residential estate 10 minutes outside of Busselton in Western Australia’s southwest - a sore thumb in a sea of volume-built project homes. The surrounding dwellings often cover up to 75% of their site area, filling the flat and sandy lots with two-car garages, theatre rooms, master suites, and alfresco dining areas. The brief for these houses isn’t set by any one family or individual but is determined by a fundamental economic condition: for many Australians, these houses are their primary asset, and as such must retain their value for resale and mortgage equity.

Save this picture!
Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Patio
© Leo Showell
Save this picture!
Floor Plan Graphic
Floor Plan Graphic

Beyond its site, it is from this economic context that Vasse House posits an alternative, aware that to be useful as an experiment in housing for everyday Western Australians, it needs to address the economic reality of this architecturally underrepresented demographic.

Save this picture!
Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade, Beam
© Leo Showell

Four rooms, two bathrooms, and two nooks symmetrically flank one large room. The house is mostly closed to the south and mostly open to the north, facing a garden across a long, skinny veranda. A detached square double garage is twisted in orientation to align with a skewed northern boundary. The house, a rectangular plan 28m x 4.8m, is oriented due north and setback the minimum permitted distance from the southern boundary.

Save this picture!
Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Beam
© Leo Showell
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Leo Showell

A sprawling native garden starts at the curb and makes its way up to the building line, continuing between the two pavilions and linking the public street and private garden with a foreign permeability. A long enfilade spans the south side of the house and provides internal circulation, efficiently coupled with a 600mm strip accommodating the kitchen bench, laundry, and potential study nooks. Each room has a sliding door that opens onto the veranda, allowing the narrow deck to augment the internal circulation.

Save this picture!
Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Leo Showell

The efficiency in the plan is carried through with efficiency in construction. Structural engineering is entirely typical, to-code details. The project was delivered using a standard Home Building Works Contract – no contract administration – with a successful outcome owing to the simplicity of the construction and documentation.

Save this picture!
Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Deck, Garden
© Leo Showell
Save this picture!
Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Leo Showell
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

With a budget of $260,000 (cost in 2020), Vasse House is comparable in cost to its volume-built neighbors. Like them, it offers four bedrooms, a two-car garage, and a second living room. It is built with conventional stud walls, sits on the same slab-on-ground, and is topped with the same trussed roof. However, where other houses deliver an inefficient warren of corridors—pushing the living and alfresco to the rear no matter the orientation, Vasse House aligns to the north and opens to it, giving each room generous access to light, fresh air, a veranda, and a view of the sprawling garden.

Save this picture!
Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect - Exterior Photography
© Leo Showell

Joshua Duncan Architect
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia

Cite: "Vasse House / Joshua Duncan Architect" 07 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

