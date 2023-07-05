UIA World Congress of Architects 2023: Emerging Technologies with KOMPAS VC and Material Evolution

ArchDaily and VELUX have joined forces to provide you with an exclusive coverage of the highly anticipated UIA World Congress of Architects 2023. Watch Sebastian Peck from KOMPAS VC and Liz Gilligan from Material Evolution explain a revolutionary low-carbon cement produced from industrial waste, and how can it help to decarbonize architecture by reducing a building's carbon footprint by 85%.
