Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. D House / Lavan Architects

D House / Lavan Architects

Save
D House / Lavan Architects

D House / Lavan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeD House / Lavan Architects - Interior PhotographyD House / Lavan Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamD House / Lavan Architects - Interior Photography, TableD House / Lavan Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel
  • Architects: Lavan Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shai Epstein
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ALUM PAZ, Dorzuri
  • Lead Architect: Tal Dalman
  • Landscape Planning: Green Kids
  • Co Architect: Gadi Dalman
  • Concrete Flooring: evengan
  • City: Tel Aviv-Jaffa
  • Country: Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Shai Epstein

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the bustling city of Tel Aviv, on a 225 sqm, 9 m narrow plot, we created an urban green dream for a family of five. One person wanted a pool to swim in (and practice surfing), another wanted a luscious natural wild garden, the grown-up kids wanted their own space, and everyone wanted to create a sense of home and being together. The planning concept was to treat the boundaries of the plot – the external fence walls – as the actual external house walls. The main living area is enclosed by glass, extending a wrap-around view to the plot borders, which invites the outside greenery inside the house. The surrounding fruit trees and garden maintain privacy, from being overlooked by the nearby buildings - indeed, they are an architectural "material" of their own.

Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shai Epstein
Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Interior Photography
© Shai Epstein

The pool, which is parallel to the house and partially roofed by the second floor, takes part in this indoor-outdoor experience and can be viewed from the living space. Even the stairs (a significant, blue-colored feature) hover over the pool, giving a full view of its full 19 m length.

Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Shai Epstein
Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Image 23 of 27
Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Shai Epstein

Upstairs, the kids have their own front terrace with a railing made up of a combination of cables and steel frames which create a pattern inspired by the Art-Deco and Bauhaus decorative language scattered all around the white city of Tel Aviv. The cables allow the plants to grow and climb on them and create another element of privacy as well as giving a feel of the outdoors. This terrace and second floor extend over the ground floor to prevent the harsh southern sun from overheating the house but, at the same time, also allows the bright light in, while creating an outdoor shaded seating area.

Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Shai Epstein
Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Image 27 of 27
N-S Section
Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sofa, Table, Chair, Windows
© Shai Epstein

We love showcasing the materials:  the bare concrete ceiling and concrete wall, architectural concrete floor; the constructional steel columns – shaped as a cross + sign – are also bare and exposed, parallel layer to the glass walls. The parents achieved another gardening dream by setting their master bedroom on the lower (basement) floor, alongside the home office/secondary living room. Large windows open onto an adjacent lower garden, which gives an earthy, green retreat, complete with an outside shower.

Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Deck
© Shai Epstein
Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Patio, Courtyard
© Shai Epstein

The plot is narrow but contains everything that we required and, while building, we managed to safely maintain the attached old house to the side. To maximize every cm, the pool is made with a PVC lining. The house was built by combining conventional methods (on-site castings) with a Light Gauge Metal Framing system method.

Save this picture!
D House / Lavan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shai Epstein

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lavan Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIsrael

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIsrael
Cite: "D House / Lavan Architects" 06 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003521/d-house-lavan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags