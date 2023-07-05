UIA World Congress of Architects 2023: The International VELUX Award

ArchDaily and VELUX have joined forces to provide you with an exclusive coverage of the highly anticipated UIA World Congress of Architects 2023. Watch the unveiling of the next International VELUX Award and a captivating presentation showcasing the past winners.

The International VELUX Award for Students of Architecture wants to encourage and challenge students of architecture to explore the theme of daylight – and to create a deeper understanding of this specific and ever-relevant source of energy, light and life.

Prepare your project team, connect with your teacher and get ready for registration opening in September 2023.

The competition is the largest of its kind inviting architecture students from all over the world to submit projects that showcase unique use of daylight in buildings and beyond. Don’t miss the chance to build your network as part of a global architectural community, present and receive critique from an internationally renowned jury of architects and win up to 5,000€!

If you have any further questions regarding the award, competition and submission process please email iva@velux.com

Key dates

1 September 2023

Registration opens

1 April 2024

Registration closes

15 April 2024

Submission upload opens

30 May 2024

Submission upload ends

Summer 2024

Regional winners announcement

Fall/Winter 2024

Regional winners workshop/

presentations to the jury

Global winners announcement