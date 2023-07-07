Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura

Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura

Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
Botafogo, Brazil
  • Architects: Tadu Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6588 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tadu Arquitetura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alfathec, Castelatto, Light Design, Thonart, Tidelli
  • Lead Architect: Frederico Gomes
  • Briefing Conception And Conceptualization Of Project: João Duayer, Frederico Gomes
  • 3d Modeling: João Duayer, Frederico Gomes
  • Development And Detailing Of The Interior Project: Frederico Gomes, Bruno Bins, Cristiana Vilella, Murilo Nogueira
  • Development And Detailing Of The Architectural Project: Frederico Gomes, Bruno Bins, Cristiana Vilella, Murilo Nogueira
  • Work Monitoring: Frederico Gomes, Bruno Bins, Cristiana Vilella
  • Work Execution: CJ Construções
  • Management: Pedro Paulo Pinto consultoria e gerenciamento
  • Refrigeration: Vetor Projetos
  • Landscaping: Floreada paisagismo
  • Installations: Inele Instalações e Aeroclima refrigeração
  • Kitchen Design: RD3 Projetos
  • Coverage Project: Abilitá Projetos
  • Program: Restaurant
  • City: Botafogo
  • Country: Brazil
Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Tadu Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a shopping mall rooftop, in front of the Botafogo Cove, in Rio de Janeiro, Brewteco Terraço Botafogo is the brand's fourth unit in the city.

Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Tadu Arquitetura

Divided between an area covered by a metallic structure and an uncovered area, the central idea of the project came from the intention of conceiving a cozy environment where clients could enjoy both the landscape and the offered services. The panoramic view of the Sugar Loaf, one of the most beautiful in the city and one of the most famous postcards in the world, serves as a backdrop for the tasting of the known variety of craft beers offered by the house.

Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Tadu Arquitetura

On the covered area, the central bar has a designed tile wall, where the various draft beer taps are placed. In front, a linear counter built in cement bricks, whose rusticity is opposed by the stainless steel top. In the saloon, tables, and chairs, high and low, are distributed in a planned and careful way to guarantee comfortable circulation and meet the different needs of the users. 

Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Tadu Arquitetura

In the outdoor section, near the glass railing that guarantees the view, lounges and seating areas with sofas and armchairs offer, in addition to tables, other seating possibilities. Under rain or strong sun, umbrellas are arranged to ensure the use of space regardless of the weather.

Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura - Image 15 of 15
Ground floor plan

Metallic structures and surfaces represent a good part of the project materiality, meeting the needs of easy execution and low maintenance of the operation. As a solution to provide a sense of comfort, wooden furniture and flowerbeds with tropical landscaping.

Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Tadu Arquitetura

Sconces fixed on the metallic pillars, like lampposts in a square, are responsible for the saloon lighting, complemented by retro pendant lamps, signs and occasional LEDs.

Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Coast
© Tadu Arquitetura

Project location

Address:Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

