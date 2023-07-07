Terraço Botafogo Brewery / Tadu Arquitetura

+ 10

Restaurant • Botafogo, Brazil Architects: Tadu Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6588 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Tadu Arquitetura

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alfathec , Castelatto , Light Design , Thonart , Tidelli

Lead Architect: Frederico Gomes

Briefing Conception And Conceptualization Of Project: João Duayer, Frederico Gomes

3d Modeling: João Duayer, Frederico Gomes

Development And Detailing Of The Interior Project: Frederico Gomes, Bruno Bins, Cristiana Vilella, Murilo Nogueira

Development And Detailing Of The Architectural Project: Frederico Gomes, Bruno Bins, Cristiana Vilella, Murilo Nogueira

Work Monitoring: Frederico Gomes, Bruno Bins, Cristiana Vilella

Work Execution: CJ Construções

Management: Pedro Paulo Pinto consultoria e gerenciamento

Refrigeration: Vetor Projetos

Landscaping: Floreada paisagismo

Installations: Inele Instalações e Aeroclima refrigeração

Kitchen Design: RD3 Projetos

Coverage Project: Abilitá Projetos

Program: Restaurant

City: Botafogo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a shopping mall rooftop, in front of the Botafogo Cove, in Rio de Janeiro, Brewteco Terraço Botafogo is the brand's fourth unit in the city.

Divided between an area covered by a metallic structure and an uncovered area, the central idea of the project came from the intention of conceiving a cozy environment where clients could enjoy both the landscape and the offered services. The panoramic view of the Sugar Loaf, one of the most beautiful in the city and one of the most famous postcards in the world, serves as a backdrop for the tasting of the known variety of craft beers offered by the house.

On the covered area, the central bar has a designed tile wall, where the various draft beer taps are placed. In front, a linear counter built in cement bricks, whose rusticity is opposed by the stainless steel top. In the saloon, tables, and chairs, high and low, are distributed in a planned and careful way to guarantee comfortable circulation and meet the different needs of the users.

In the outdoor section, near the glass railing that guarantees the view, lounges and seating areas with sofas and armchairs offer, in addition to tables, other seating possibilities. Under rain or strong sun, umbrellas are arranged to ensure the use of space regardless of the weather.

Metallic structures and surfaces represent a good part of the project materiality, meeting the needs of easy execution and low maintenance of the operation. As a solution to provide a sense of comfort, wooden furniture and flowerbeds with tropical landscaping.

Sconces fixed on the metallic pillars, like lampposts in a square, are responsible for the saloon lighting, complemented by retro pendant lamps, signs and occasional LEDs.