Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design

Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design

Save
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design

Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography, Garden, BeamHot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Table, BeamHot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Exterior PhotographyHot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Richmond, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tom Blachford

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the bustling suburb of Richmond in Melbourne, amidst the constant movement of delivery trucks, bicycles, and never-ending vehicle traffic, a notable architectural project emerges. Occupying a modest 175m2 site with dual street frontages, this residence is an experiment in the possibilities of urban densification. Here, within the confines of this minute space, a home is carefully crafted, reflecting the vibrance and richness of its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography
© Tom Blachford
Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Image 30 of 31
East and West Elevations
Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Tom Blachford

Unlike the conventional approach of tacking on an open-plan extension to the back of an existing house, this design takes a deliberate departure. It seeks to seamlessly blend the old and the new, creating distinct living zones that revolve around a central hub. This unique layout offers flexibility and the potential for future adaptation, allowing the dwelling to be divided into two separate units that share a central kitchen and dining zone. The emphasis is on long-term occupation and the opportunity for the owner to generate income by compartmentalizing the home. 

Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam
© Tom Blachford

The elongated shape of the site is artfully exploited in the plan, with the kitchen area serving as the pivotal element that connects the living and sleeping zones. In this dwelling designed for multi-generational living and guest accommodation, the program is divided into two halves, each with its own identity. The design showcases an effecting interplay of materials, contrasting timber, concrete, and light tones. These contrasting elements define thresholds and guide inhabitants on a journey that converges on the heart of the space—the spotted gum plywood-clad kitchen and dining zone. 

Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam, Facade
© Tom Blachford

Light assumes a crucial role, deftly harnessed to create varied moods and atmospheres throughout the residence. The architecture employs a play of compression and release in volume, instilling a sense of drama and anticipation within the space. Transitions between areas are carefully choreographed, inviting occupants to experience the interplay between different atmospheres. 

Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Tom Blachford
Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Image 31 of 31
Sections
Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Tom Blachford

A touch of color emerges as a backdrop to showcase the client’s passion for vibrant art, infusing the residence with personality and charm. Over time, the project is designed to develop a patina, blending into its character-filled context with a rough and raw aesthetic. Unapologetically embracing this natural aging process, it celebrates the passage of time and the stories that unfold within its walls. 

Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom
© Tom Blachford

Reflections, both literal and metaphorical, play a pivotal role in the design. Playfulness and illusions of space are crafted in the transition areas, capturing the imagination of those who pass through. Stretched and elongated vistas through outdoor spaces create a sense of continuity, seamlessly integrating the landscaped areas with the interior. 

Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography
© Tom Blachford

The bathrooms serve as an interpretation of the client’s cherished art pieces, which reflect a particular time and place. These artful compositions become integral elements in the overall design, lending a unique character to each space. 

Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tom Blachford
Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Image 28 of 31
Plan - Roof

In summary, this project builds upon our interest in the prolonged occupation of urban dwellings in a world of increasing density. Through careful planning and thoughtful design, it maximizes a small footprint to create a home that embodies flexibility, longevity, and the spirit of adaptation. It congenially weaves together contrasting materials, harnesses light, embraces the passage of time and invites occupants on a captivating journey through its craftily designed spaces. 

Save this picture!
Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tom Blachford

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FIGR Architecture & Design
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Hot Top Peak House / FIGR Architecture & Design" 05 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003428/hot-top-peak-house-figr-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags