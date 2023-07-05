Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects

House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects

Save
House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects

House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, TableHouse MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, ChairHouse MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential
Pove del Grappa, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography
© Alberto Singaglia

Text description provided by the architects. Project for a new private home on the outskirts of Bassano del Grappa (VI) - The project area is located at the entrance to the Valsugana, at the foot of the Grappa massif on a sloping terrain.

Save this picture!
House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alberto Singaglia

The building is placed partially embedded in the ground in order to create different views and play with the heights of the garden.

Save this picture!
House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Facade
© Alberto Singaglia
Save this picture!
House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom
© Alberto Singaglia

The plan was developed with great care, in order to create spaces with different degrees of privacy and to make the most of the view towards the existing natural landscape, satisfying all the requests of the clients.

Save this picture!
House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Alberto Singaglia
Save this picture!
House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Image 29 of 32
Ground Floor Plan

The heart of the house is a jolly space, able to hold a collector’s vehicle and some canvases on rotation.

Save this picture!
House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alberto Singaglia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialItaly

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialItaly
Cite: "House MD / Didonè Comacchio Architects" 05 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003417/house-md-didone-comacchio-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags