Winners Announced for 18th International Saint-Gobain Architecture Student Contest

In the face of increasingly intensive planet-wide challenges, it is now clear that the construction sector must shift rapidly and comprehensively toward sustainable construction. The aim of this mobilization must be to drastically and permanently reduce construction-related greenhouse gas emissions, to preserve non-renewable natural resources, to reduce energy consumption, and to provide decent, comfortable housing for all.

In the 2023 Sustainable Construction Barometer, architects are identified as best placed to drive forward sustainable construction (40%, just after public institutions, 44%). And in order to do this, they must be equipped with the knowledge and tools to carry this forward.

With its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the Saint-Gobain Group has voiced its ambition to be the worldwide leader in sustainable construction. The Group is determined to play a key role in this transition and become a reference company that is both pioneer and driver, by designing, manufacturing, and distributing materials and solutions for the future.

It is in this context, and within its mission of "Making the world a better home", that Saint-Gobain presents the results of this year's Architecture Student Contest.

The competition: philosophy and objectives

The Architecture Student Contest, formerly known as the Multi Comfort Student Contest, is a two-step competition: The National Stage and the International Stage. The competition offers a chance for architecture students to gain professional experience by working on a real case defined by a local client/user located in a major city, while discovering the importance of sustainability in modern construction. It was first organized in 2004 by Saint-Gobain Isover in Serbia, and became an international event in 2005.

The National Stage : Competition organized by each country with local universities and managed by the Saint-Gobain Local Leader. The winning projects from each National Stage are invited to participate in the International Stage.

The International Stage: Competition between the winners of the National Stages, managed by the Saint-Gobain International Team. The International Stage took place this year from 26 to 28 June 2023. During the opening ceremony, all participating projects were exhibited. Throughout the following day, the winners of the national teams representing their country had five minutes to present their projects.

The jury members reviewed and evaluated the projects via a set of criteria: architecture, sustainability, and safety criteria, construction details, and usage of Saint Gobain products. Based on this criteria projects with discussed and filtered until the selection of the winners.



The jury members who evaluated the projects and selected the winners are local members of the municipality (from Lisbon), recognized international architects, and Saint-Gobain representatives. They were: Gonçalo Byrne (President of the Order of Architects of Portugal), João Miguel Gomes-Teixeira (Architect, Director of Municipal Buildings, Lisbon City Hall), Sara Godinho (Architect, Director of Public Spaces, Lisbon City Hall), Rui Fragoso (Head of Building Management and Resource Efficiency at ADENE – Agency for Energy), José Luis Cortés Delgado (President of the International Union of Architects (UIA)), Audrey Nugent (Director of Global Advocacy, World Green Business Council), Catherine Chevillot (President of the Cité de l'Architecture et du Patrimoine), Pascal Eveillard (Director of Sustainable Business Development, Saint-Gobain), and Gabriel Golumbeanu (Markets & Sustainability Public Advocacy Manager, Saint-Gobain Romania).

The 18th Edition Architecture Student Contest 2023 Lisbon

This year's edition of the Contest included 1,300 registered participants from more than 167 universities, in 30 participating countries. Those that reached the international final included 30 teams of around 70 students and 30 teachers.

The task consisted of the renovation of one existing building in Lisbon to be reused for a new cultural activity, a new residential building project and the urban design of the ground public space that connects these buildings. The task was divided in 3 challenges:

Transform BUILDING A into a Video Library, making available the city video archive to the public and investigators. It should include an auditory, exhibition room, cafeteria, video servicing areas, deposit and archives, and private visiting areas. Design of new BUILDING B. The ground floor will be entirely dedicated to external access, to elevated floors, and to commerce or service activities. The elevated floors use will be divided into two separate areas. 80% will be for private apartments and the remaining 20% will be dedicated to co-living spaces related to the users of the Video Library. Design the ground exterior space that connects the buildings inside the plot and to the surrounding areas.

Participants in the competition were asked to create a vision for the development of the area, taking into account both the characteristics of the location, Lisbon’s plans for achieving the 2050 climate goals, and the expectations of citizens people wishing to settle and develop in the capital city. The project involves the renovation of an old building, which will be a local cultural center oriented for audiovisual (the new Lisbon Video Library), as well as the construction of new residential buildings, some of which will be used as private dormitory/apartments and for co-living. The project must be innovative and sustainable and comply with the technical guidelines prepared by Saint-Gobain.

The winners

First Prize – South Korea: Green Wave

Students: Se kwang Kim, Hyemin Na, Iana Kim / Korea University

Description by the team: Our project is aiming to create a smooth transition between tall EDP1 and EDP2 and old existing buildings. Moreover, according to historically created long and narrow plans of the site, we tried to fit such a big mass into the borders and not bother the existing context. We tried to achieve good circulation, and natural public behavior through area C and still create a new sustainable building next to building A which will be another attraction for locals and visitors.

Second Prize – Portugal: The Contemporary Pombalina House

Students: Mariana Sousa, Rafael Gonçalves / Faculdade De Arquitectura Da Universidade Do Porto

Description by the team: The idea is to design a project which can be used as an example for other projects in Lisbon taking into account the city's history and cultural heritage and embracing the contemporary time in which we live. Simultaneously, the project cares about revitalizing the plot area and maximizing health and well-being, while minimizing impact on the environment. The Contemporary Pombaline House Project is a combination between light construction, urbanism, sustainable development, and the history of Lisbon.

Third Prize – Mexico: The Warehouse

Students: Alejandro Gutierrez, Iñigo Artigas / Universidad Iberoamericana Ciudad de México

Description by the team: Our project is a reinterpretation of the warehouses found on Lisbon’s waterfront that works as a living system and integrates passive strategies such as a greenhouse effect and heat exchanger that improves thermal and indoor air quality. The CLT structure, together with the St.Gobain lightweight construction scheme lowers the carbon footprint and improves acoustic comfort. The project seeks to create sustainable and modern spaces that integrate community, culture, and urban connectivity.

Student Prize – Poland: Yellow

Students: Magdalena Kazulak, Konstancja Staniecka / Politechnika Wrocławska

Description by the team: Inspired by Lisbon's Pink Street, we are designing a yellow path - a new cultural space on the city map. If you follow it, you’ll walk through a dense Miyawaki forest, go under a high passage and reach the Lisbon Video Library. The facade of the residential building that you pass by provides not only better views for users but also enables the implementation of sustainable solutions into the building, i.e. solar chimneys, and natural ventilation. Come with us through nature to culture!

Special Prize – Colombia: Dwellings in Memory, Building an Adaptive Lisbon

Students: Conchita Escobar, Raquel Bernal / Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana

Description by the team: The project aims to generate a continuation of Lisbon's way of living by the re-interpretation of its spatial condition. The city unfolds through a series of interweaving streets that articulate what we call: Dwellings in Memory. Alongside, the evolving needs of the city and the menace of climate change are anticipated through a modular, decarbonized structure, wrapped by a bioclimatic gallery. Hence, maintaining comfort even in the worst climate change scenarios.