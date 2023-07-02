Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
In the PARK Regular Store / CASE PAVILION

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Adaptive Reuse, Retail Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: CASE PAVILION
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Biyu Zou, Runzi Zhu
  • Lead Architects: Zhenyu Yang, Danjie Yan
  • Design Team: Zhenyu Yang, Danjie Yan, Gong Haojun, Ye Junjie
  • Structure Consultant: Xu Liang
  • Construction: Sichuan Zhufeng Decoration
  • Client: in the PARK
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
In the PARK Regular Store / CASE PAVILION - Interior Photography, Windows
© Biyu Zou

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southern suburbs of Chengdu, Dayuan Central Park used to be an abandoned landfill site until the 1990s. In response to the southward expansion of Chengdu's urbanization, the area was restored into an ecologically-friendly urban park through soil improvement. One of the sunken courtyards is planted with various vegetation, forming a three-dimensional green screen.

Save this picture!
In the PARK Regular Store / CASE PAVILION - Interior Photography
© Runzi Zhu
Save this picture!
In the PARK Regular Store / CASE PAVILION - Image 29 of 34
plan
Save this picture!
In the PARK Regular Store / CASE PAVILION - Interior Photography, Windows
© Biyu Zou

Every day, the sun filters and softens from south to west, falling on the ground of an east-west elongated space. And here is the site for our "in the PARK regular" project. In a space extending over 6 meters in depth and 25 meters in length, two-thirds of it opens out to the greenery of the courtyard, this slender site has the potential to become an ideally proportioned longhouse. Inspired by the longhouse of Eames, which inspires us with its artistic representation of a beautiful life and intellectual constructive. It serves as the starting anchor point of our design.

Save this picture!
In the PARK Regular Store / CASE PAVILION - Interior Photography
© Runzi Zhu

Beginning with the cross-section, we use the tall aluminum shelf as a spatial partition. At the same time, this setup integrates the forward-facing display, the stocking of goods at the back of the first floor, and the high-platform display on the second floor, all incorporated within this “mega-building”. Following this, the conjunction of a spiral and a straight staircase establishes a looped circulation path on the second floor, unveiling the joy of changing sceneries from three-dimensional movement. An L-shaped glass curtain wall encapsulates the space, reflecting its surroundings.

Save this picture!
In the PARK Regular Store / CASE PAVILION - Interior Photography
© Biyu Zou
Save this picture!
In the PARK Regular Store / CASE PAVILION - Interior Photography
© Biyu Zou

We particularly explored the 'frontality' of information in retail spaces as a geometric challenge. Using versatile fixtures like the long table, foldable aluminum structures, and wall-mounted trusses, we cater to diverse product displays and imagery. With these and the glass curtain wall aligned parallel to the main visual facade, they create layered visual information.

Save this picture!
In the PARK Regular Store / CASE PAVILION - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Runzi Zhu

On the other hand, inspired by urban infrastructures, we aim to construct a system based on everyday life, spanning the scale shifting from architecture, and interiors, to furniture. We focus on themes such as the minor adjustment of conventional industrial profiles and hardware systems, prefabricated architecture, efficient pre-fabrication of retail condition pieces, and sustainability in display items. Through these multiscalar design issues, we meticulously build and maintain a beautiful life over time, embodying the essence of what “constructive” means.

Save this picture!
In the PARK Regular Store / CASE PAVILION - Exterior Photography
© Runzi Zhu

Project location

Address:Chengdu, China

About this office
CASE PAVILION
Office

GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina

© Biyu Zou

in the PARK 源野 / 案亭建筑设计事务所

