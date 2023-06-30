Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Yoga House / Cát Môc Group

Yoga House / Cát Môc Group

Save
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group
Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Phú Đào Studio

Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsYoga House / Cát Môc Group - Exterior Photography, Table, Garden, Patio, CourtyardYoga House / Cát Môc Group - Interior Photography, GardenYoga House / Cát Môc Group - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamYoga House / Cát Môc Group - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: Cát Môc Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  780
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Phú Đào Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, An Cuong, Dulux, Panasonic
  • Lead Architect: Phạm Thanh Truyền
  • Design Team: Phún Bảo Long, Phạm Trung Hiếu
  • Construction: Tạ Ngọc Chính, Vũ Tất Hảo, Đặng Quốc Hiển
  • Mep Engineer: Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The west-facing house is full of green trees. The house's "coat" to withstand heat is created by the green area that extends from the interior to the exterior and the brick wall with numerous ventilation holes. A four-person family's home is situated in a congested neighborhood in District 11 of Ho Chi Minh City. The west-southwest position should see intense sun radiation and direct heat in the afternoon. The construction land area of 185m2 is also limited, not square. The owner desires a cool living environment with plenty of trees to soften the impact of the weather.

Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Image 13 of 18
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Exterior Photography, Table, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Phú Đào Studio
Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Phú Đào Studio

The architect planned multiple-sized doors and at least one garden on each story to ensure that the house is surrounded by a variety of plants. The façade of the five-story house features 25,000 staggered bricks, which help to create numerous "breathing holes" and block wind, air movement, and harsh sunlight from entering the interior space. With a rustic and close-knit appearance, this style makes the house stand out in the heart of the neighborhood. To improve the microclimate, prevent dust, and lower the temperature when the hot wind blows inside, the aquarium is placed in front of the home, surrounded by greenery. Homeowners can observe the aquarium and the green trees outside of the living room and relax amidst nature.

Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Phú Đào Studio
Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Image 18 of 18
Section
Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Interior Photography, Garden
© Phú Đào Studio

The architect selected brown and beige as the primary colors for the entire interior and wood, glass, and concrete flooring as the primary materials because the homeowner enjoys minimalism and rusticity. The family's common living area, which includes the living room, sitting area, and kitchen, is located on the first floor. Brick walls are not chosen for dividing the room; instead, glass walls are used. Large balconies with greenery surround the bedrooms, To stop dust and noise, trees are arranged in a "shield" along balconies and hallways. Sliding glass doors divide the inside space from the exterior environment to provide an airy, large, and close-to-nature feel. Depending on the time of day, the light coming through the brick wall creates a fascinating movement.

Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Phú Đào Studio
Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Image 17 of 18
Plan - 4th Floor
Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Exterior Photography, Table, Garden, Patio
© Phú Đào Studio

Since the roof and terrace are where the majority of the house's heat radiation is concentrated and at its highest temperature, many people frequently overlook them while building homes. To create a more peaceful place that is connected to nature while lowering heat radiation for the roof, the architect advised the homeowner to set up a tropical garden and cultivate vegetables on the terrace. This 45m2 garden has a geotextile-covered double-layer floor that is waterproofed. The grass is planted in a layer of soil that is 15cm high. The green plants employed in the project to keep the home constantly alive, have the advantage of being simple to grow and maintain. The terrace includes a seating space where people may unwind and sip tea as well as a green vegetable growing area with an autonomous watering system. The mesh dome creates a cool, open area while shielding the vegetation below from the sun and rain.

Save this picture!
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Phú Đào Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cát Môc Group
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Yoga House / Cát Môc Group" 30 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003136/yoga-house-cat-moc-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags