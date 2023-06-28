Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects

The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenThe Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Interior Photography, BeamThe Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography

Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop
Thailand
The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. This Café is a part of The Pomelo Amphawa master plan which is composed of 5 buildings that are integrated into the crops and greenery on the site. Situated in the lychee garden, the café is oriented toward the Mekong River on the North which is also an ideal direction for avoiding strong daylight in tropical countries.

The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Image 28 of 28
Axonometric Diagram 6
The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The design explores the relationship of geometry. We introduce a rectangular interior glass space that is embraced by a concrete circular amphitheater. Without a front or back, the building is free to be approached from all directions while taking advantage of the surrounding landscape. The circular amphitheater’s lower side face to the river serves as a viewpoint, letting visitors enjoy the scenery of the Mekong River.

The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The building material is mainly concrete to represent the shape, volume, and dynamics of the building clearly both curve lines and strengthen lines of steps where visitors can walk and climb around. Inspired by the traditional Thai house, the space under the amphitheater resembles “Tāithun” (a semi-outdoor space under a Thai House) where public activities can be engaged during the daytime while being protected from the sunlight.

The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Image 18 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Skylights are punctured through the amphitheater, embracing the existing trees, and allowing natural light to penetrate into Tāithun.  In the evening and night, the upper part of the amphitheater can be fully used for public events that face the river scenery. This design language allows the architecture to be active day and night.

The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Rungkit Charoenwat
The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Image 21 of 28
Axonometric Section
The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat

As a café area, there are a variety of seating types around the café both in the indoor and outdoor area. The indoor seats are basic café tables and some bar seats, suit for group visitors or family while the outdoor are mixed of net seating and bench arranged under trees area, the perfect chilling space for relaxing.   

The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The result of an architectural design creates an all-day accessible public space and an iconic landmark that sits harmoniously with its surrounding landscape of the Mekong River.

The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project location

Address:Samut Songkhram, Thailand

Looklen Architects
Materials

WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopThailand

Cite: "The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects" 28 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003045/the-pomelo-amphawa-cafe-looklen-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

