World
Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson

Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson
Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tom Ferguson

Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLaneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography, WindowsLaneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography, Kitchen, FacadeLaneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairLaneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Darlinghurst, Australia
Text description provided by the architects. On the Sydney city fringe, a tiny laneway tower, inspired by a French classic, embodies an ethos of simplicity, utility, and beauty. It came from a 5-year collaboration between award-winning practice Brad Swartz Architects, and globally branded industrial designer Henry Wilson. On a compact 56 square-meter footprint, the infill building behind a Victorian terrace replaces a double tandem car space just 4.7 meters wide. 

Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography, Windows
© Katherine Lu

Its Palladian floor plan flips the usual terrace/townhouse model, locating the studio at ground level, bedrooms and bathrooms above, and living area, kitchen, and outdoor terrace on the top level, maximizing light, privacy, and views. Rooms are separate but interconnected, each enjoying a view of something beyond. The efficient interior floor plan has only four square meters of dedicated circulation space, courtesy of a spiral staircase (in concrete and steel) and a walk-through ensuite to the main bedroom. 

Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Katherine Lu
Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Image 20 of 21
Plans
Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Katherine Lu

Fortifying the entire western (laneway) elevation is a stunning glass-block wall that anchors the building and softly diffuses light throughout all three levels. Off the main living area is a sun terrace that takes in an eclectic neighborhood view. “What the building lacks in width, it more than makes up for in spatial volume and quality of light,” says architect Brad Swartz. His practice is renowned for unlocking the hidden potential of even the tightest of sites.

Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography
© Katherine Lu

“The spiral stair unlocked the ensuite but meant that at every point in the whole house, you can see the full interior width (4.7m meter). Each level has well above regulation-height ceilings, which gives a sense of grandeur you’d expect to see in larger old terrace houses.” Brad Swartz, architect.

Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography
© Tom Ferguson
Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Image 21 of 21
Exploded Iso
Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Tom Ferguson

Swartz says the result is a blueprint for urban density done well in the city-fringe suburbs, through its reuse of an existing infill site to add housing. Apart from judicious use of the site planning regulations (not maxing out the permissible floor area), the trick, says Swartz, is to “scrutinize every aspect of the plan, construction methods, and materials, taking nothing for granted.”  

Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
© Tom Ferguson

Wilson asked that the house express his pared-back design aesthetic and his elemental palette of materials. In close collaboration, Swartz and Wilson found ways of using cost-effective materials in unique ways to elevate the finishes. 

Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography
© Katherine Lu
Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Lighting, Chair
© Katherine Lu

The ground floor’s structural concrete floor slab is burnished for a beautiful and durable finish. In the home above, standard travertine tiles are laid without grout lines to lend the effect of luxurious larger slabs. For the glass wall, standard glass blocks (sandblasted on the inside face) were chosen over cost-prohibitive bespoke versions. 

Laneway Glass House / Brad Swartz Architect + Henry Wilson - Interior Photography
© Katherine Lu

About this office
Brad Swartz Architect
Office
Henry Wilson
Office

