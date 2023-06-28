Curving Block Studio / sukchulmok

+ 35

A giant toy "Curving Block" in Anyeong-dong, Daejeon - SukChulMok Studio designs huge block-shaped buildings for employee welfare spaces of baby products companies. The building with PTFE tents on the concrete walls maintains the unique flexibility of the tent and exhibits geometric shapes in exquisite combination with concrete. The space is used for relaxation and filming purposes.

A place of communication between space and space - Anyeong-dong, Daejeon, is an industrial complex with developed logistics and distribution industries adjacent to Interchange (IC). In this place, where there are many factory buildings of companies that handle various items such as food and cosmetics, clients ask for space design that allows employees to take pictures of products developed by the headquarters or to relax and creative activities. The site, which used to be an empty space between the buildings used by the existing headquarters, consists of a private outdoor garden obtained by placing the building forward on the side of the road, a high ceiling hall inside the space, a Cyclorama wall used as a product shooting studio.

Smooth the relationship between openness and closure - The building is characterized by the movement of connecting inside and outside through a circulation created by two entrances formed between the slightly warped gaps in the semicircular mass. The building, which originated from an early concept of toy blocks, was limited to four materials: red bricks, concrete, tents, and steel to maintain the purity of the shape, and tried to stick to its refined image by hiding functional elements. In addition, a space containing the same values, such as a 3m high reference point where the material is separated and a half-dividing gesture, provides a two-dimensional optical illusion in a particular view. SukChulMok says "An optical illusion effect occurs if you deviate from general spatial perception or perspective"

The PTFE tent and concrete material show a unique combination of textures. The two materials that are exquisitely connected create a perfect mass and show a harmony of different textures. Furniture made of various iron textures is placed everywhere on red bricks on the floor, enriching the image of the physical properties in the space.

Geometric furniture with exposed properties - The SukChulMok Studio proposes geometric objects and furniture made from building materials left over from the construction process or modeled after the space. As a space designer, it is natural to be interested in detailed elements such as accessories and furniture that can show the nature of space. I will introduce the furniture with the traces of the site that I made while working on the *‘CURVING BLOCK’ construction project in Daejeon. Furniture piled up or placed casually conveys not only a functional role but also an awareness of the object. It shows the continuity of the same value in the refined figure and the optical illusion in the unconscious. Furniture of various shapes and characteristics is made according to the gestures of space or inspired by the layered appearance of building materials or the construction process. Furniture will be placed in a CURVING BLOCK space completed in 23.

"The lighting and furniture used in this space are objects firsthand designed and produced “