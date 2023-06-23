Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang

S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang

S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Brick
S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Interior Photography, Windows
S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Interior Photography, Windows
S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Churches
Jeonju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: Oh Jongsang
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  484
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oh Jongsang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DAELIM BATH, HANGLAS
  • Lead Architects: Oh Jongsang
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Church
  • City: Jeonju-si
  • Country: South Korea
S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Oh Jongsang

Text description provided by the architects. The Site on the outskirts of the city was exceptionally impressive with red soil. A small achromatic chapel was built against the backdrop of oak and bamboo forests. The whole form is the simple basic volume of the square. Each side has a depth and forms layers, giving it a rich three-dimensional feeling.

S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Oh Jongsang
S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Image 17 of 20
Plan - 1st floor
S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Brick
© Oh Jongsang

Exposed concrete and black bricks were selected to give a simple and frugal image. It was applied to the outer wall and the inner wall to give visual unity. The worship room was finished in a wood tone, so it was planned calmly and warmly. It is decorated with light that permeates through the front and side skylights.

S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Interior Photography, Windows
© Oh Jongsang
S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Image 19 of 20
Section 01
S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Interior Photography, Windows
© Oh Jongsang

I hoped that this chapel would be a space of silence to speak to the Creator alone, and a space of calmness to help pray and meditate. In this age of fancy and loud self-exaggeration, I hope it will be a simple and calm place of worship.

S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Oh Jongsang

Project location

Address:Chopo-ro, Deokjin-gu, Jeonju-si, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea

