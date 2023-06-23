S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang

-
Architects: Oh Jongsang
- Area: 484 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Oh Jongsang
-
Manufacturers: DAELIM BATH, HANGLAS
-
Lead Architects: Oh Jongsang
- Program / Use / Building Function: Church
- City: Jeonju-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The Site on the outskirts of the city was exceptionally impressive with red soil. A small achromatic chapel was built against the backdrop of oak and bamboo forests. The whole form is the simple basic volume of the square. Each side has a depth and forms layers, giving it a rich three-dimensional feeling.
Exposed concrete and black bricks were selected to give a simple and frugal image. It was applied to the outer wall and the inner wall to give visual unity. The worship room was finished in a wood tone, so it was planned calmly and warmly. It is decorated with light that permeates through the front and side skylights.
I hoped that this chapel would be a space of silence to speak to the Creator alone, and a space of calmness to help pray and meditate. In this age of fancy and loud self-exaggeration, I hope it will be a simple and calm place of worship.