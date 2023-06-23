S.C.Paul Church / Oh Jongsang

+ 15

Churches • Jeonju-si, South Korea Architects: Oh Jongsang

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 484 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Oh Jongsang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: DAELIM BATH , HANGLAS

Lead Architects: Oh Jongsang

Program / Use / Building Function: Church

City: Jeonju-si

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Site on the outskirts of the city was exceptionally impressive with red soil. A small achromatic chapel was built against the backdrop of oak and bamboo forests. The whole form is the simple basic volume of the square. Each side has a depth and forms layers, giving it a rich three-dimensional feeling.

Exposed concrete and black bricks were selected to give a simple and frugal image. It was applied to the outer wall and the inner wall to give visual unity. The worship room was finished in a wood tone, so it was planned calmly and warmly. It is decorated with light that permeates through the front and side skylights.

I hoped that this chapel would be a space of silence to speak to the Creator alone, and a space of calmness to help pray and meditate. In this age of fancy and loud self-exaggeration, I hope it will be a simple and calm place of worship.