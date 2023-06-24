Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space

Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space

Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space

Trentham, Australia
  • Graduate Of Architecture: Rachel Low
  • Draftsperson: Hayden Dickson
  • City: Trentham
  • Country: Australia
Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space - Exterior Photography
© Aaron Pocock

Text description provided by the architects. This small-scale regional project is made unique through civic generosity and community-mindedness. TOTS comprises 5 commercial tenancies and one house occupied by the developer, whose goal was to make a positive contribution to the community of Trentham whilst creating an income stream for retirement. Located opposite the former Trentham railway station and the town's only petrol station, this development extends the commercial precinct from the high street shops one block away, consolidating the main activity center and contributing to the charming village feel and tourism potential of this small rural town. The residence that makes up the southern end of the development is a contemporary, stripped-back take on a traditional double-fronted Victorian cottage, and through its considered detailing and use of recycled brick it begins the transition in architectural language from the neighboring dwellings to the commercial zone addressing the corner.

Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space - Exterior Photography
© Aaron Pocock
Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space - Image 17 of 18
Floor Plan
Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Aaron Pocock

The landscaping and public interface are given priority, with the setback from the street of the neighboring houses continued along Market Street by the residence and then the scalloped recycled brick garden wall, which includes a glimpse into the private garden beyond. The first commercial tenancy, which is to be used as a cafe/function space, is also set back, inviting visitors off the footpath, and blurring the line between public and private zones. This building is a lean-to structure typical of many utilitarian rear outbuildings, kept low in height to allow the north sun into the garden space of the residence. What makes this building special is the leafy north-facing public forecourt created between it and the other tenancies, a perfect gathering place on a chilly Trentham day.

Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Aaron Pocock
Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space - Image 18 of 18
Section
Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Aaron Pocock

With a landscape design by Trentham local Jim Sinatra of Sinatra Murphy this generous public open space is home to a sculpture by the late local artist Matthew Harding and two rows of “living pergola” cut leaf plane trees all set in a continuous field of gravel. This space is inspired by European public squares, an idea that was embraced by the client who is a Dutch immigrant. The formal language of the four commercial tenancies along Victoria Street reference the gabled forms of the typical houses nearby and read as though they could be a series of goods sheds associated with the railway across the road, although with crisp contemporary detailing and a playful staggered set back to the street to break up any formality. The continuous curved galvanized roof/wall cladding can be seen as a play on the ubiquitous bullnose verandah.

Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Aaron Pocock
Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space - Exterior Photography
© Aaron Pocock

Car parking and access to services and the rear of the dwelling are located to the east of the site, which forms a buffer to the neighboring residences on this side and marks the edge of the commercial zone. The individual tenancies provide flexible spaces with character and quality of light and strong connections to the public interfaces, making them suitable for a variety of inhabitants and ripe for adaptation over time.  The architectural language sets a strong tone for the development, allowing it to be read as a consistent urban gesture, whilst leaving room for individual expression in the internal fit-outs by future users.

Trentham Opposite The Station / sense of space - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Aaron Pocock

Project location

Trentham VIC 3458, Australia

sense of space
