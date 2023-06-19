Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Save
Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMerri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, FacadeMerri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaMerri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeMerri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Fitzroy North, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. The Merri Creek House is a renovation and extension project to an existing heritage weatherboard cottage in the suburb of North Fitzroy. The project re-imagines the typical house with backyard typology and is designed around a series of landscaped courtyard gardens. Conceptually, the ‘backyard’ has been dissolved and dispersed throughout the plan, creating an arrangement of gardens that each offer and enable a variety of uses and functions throughout the day.

Save this picture!
Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Tom Ross

The overarching idea was for each internal space to maintain a ‘green vista’ and allow a visual connection to the outdoors from every room. The courtyard gardens overlap and intersect with the internal spaces, blurring the boundaries between inside and out and bringing light and life into each of the rooms.

Save this picture!
Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Tom Ross

The heritage building has been fully restored to its original condition, removing the previous layers of lean-to extensions, re-cladding, and reinstating the period details and features. The central axis of the original hallway is maintained and extended through the house into the new addition, creating a continuity between the old and new. As one moves through the house, the subtle level changes help define each of the spaces, whilst a glazed walkway simultaneously unites and delineates the old house from the new addition.

Save this picture!
Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Glass
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Tom Ross

Positioning the service spaces along the western boundary allowed us to free up the eastern edges for the living areas, capturing morning light and blocking out the harsh western sun. The main living areas remain on the ground floor, with the kitchen consciously positioned at the heart of the house. The upper level is reserved as a private kids' retreat. Voids penetrate through the plan, inviting interaction between the two levels whilst maintaining necessary privacy for the kids upstairs.

Save this picture!
Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tom Ross

A restrained, low-maintenance material palette of brick, concrete, and charcoal timber was used to contrast the existing weatherboard cottage.

Save this picture!
Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture - Windows, Door, Fence, Facade, Handrail, Column
© Tom Ross

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alexandra Buchanan Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Merri Creek / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture" 19 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002608/merri-creek-alexandra-buchanan-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags