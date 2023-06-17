Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio

King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio

King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio
King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Arch, Windows, Arcade, Beam
© Brett Boardman

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: fjcstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  76
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brett Boardman
  • Architects: fjcstudio
  • Facade Engineers: Arup
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio - Interior Photography
© Brett Boardman

Text description provided by the architects. The foyer for the King & Philip building is inspired by the classical geometry, proportions, and warm material of the Supreme Courts and St James Church, creating a contrast to the Colonial Heritage Precinct and connecting in an abstract way with the natural landscape and a sense of Country. A series of curvilinear leaf-life timber panels extends from deep within the foyer out to line the ceilings of the loggia. These timber panels are jointed and ribbed in a radial form like the vein patterns in Eucalyptus leaves. Within the compact floorplan, a sense of generosity and dramatic special extension is created through the careful use of reflections. The leaf vaults seem to extend into an endless forest hall above the datum of the wall paneling. The interlocking leaf panels are alternated and offset as they weave between the loggia, foyer, and lift lobby.

King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio - Interior Photography
© Brett Boardman
King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio - Image 11 of 12
Plan

Affordable, sustainable materials are used such as timber and lightweight glass fiber reinforced concrete with an emphasis placed on detail and quality of craft. These spaces are not large and as the lift lobby inevitably narrows a sense of generosity and dramatic special extension is created through the careful use of reflections. The leaf vaults seem to extend into an endless forest hall above the datum of the wall paneling. To create a unique space in a small footprint, and to provide a welcoming entry experience, it was necessary to be economical and precise in the planning of all the elements, required in a foyer space, providing the greatest amenity for the residents. 

King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch, Beam, Arcade
© Brett Boardman

The expression of the interiors is one of warmth, calm, and refinement of detail. A simple recessed brass inlay of the King and Philip signage on the floor reflects the subtlety and simplicity of the lobby design. The mailboxes and concierge desk are positioned within a metal framed box below the vaults separated by a green marble-clad wall. A leather upholstered seat splayed out of the wall paneling takes up a minimal amount of floor space and doubles as a sculptural element.

King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass, Windows
© Brett Boardman
King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio - Image 12 of 12
Perspective
King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Arch, Beam, Column
© Brett Boardman

The internal timber paneling creates a datum line for the vaults above and two horizontal brass inlays strips create a horizontal rhythm in addition to the vertical joints of the timber paneling. A gently curved wall softens the change of direction when moving through the foyer into the lift lobby. The interior of the lift car is a seamless extension of the foyer concept with a leaf motif ceiling, wall timber paneling, and mirrors creating an illusion of space extending beyond. Affordable, sustainable materials have been used such as stained Hoop pine for the ceiling and Tasmanian oak for wall paneling, and lightweight glass fiber-reinforced concrete. An emphasis is placed on the detail and the quality of the craft, with concentrated and limited use of natural stone.

It was essential to create a considered lighting scheme in collaboration with Electrolight that could illuminate the vaults without any visible light fittings to support the illusion of extended space. Concealed lighting at floor level enhances the appearance of the timber wall paneling as if floating above the floor. 

King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Brett Boardman

Sydney NSW, Australia

fjcstudio
Wood

Cite: "King and Phillip Residences Entrances / fjcstudio" 17 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002583/king-and-phillip-residences-entrances-fjcstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

