FNC Entertainment Seongsu Office / EDIT TABLE

Designer In Charge: Yonghyun Kwon

City: Seongdong-gu

Country: South Korea

FNC Entertainment Seongsu Office - Concept - The new FNC building is static but fast, and nature, people, and transportation exist between buildings in Seongsu-dong, where all flows intersect and continue. It is an architecture that contains a delicate and powerful image with vertical mass and curtain wall design in the form of a square. It starts with the concept of "flow of line" with the intention of naturally introducing the language of architecture felt in the façade and the flow from the surrounding landscape into the interior and connecting the outside and the inside to be interpreted as one. The high-rise consists of an office, a ceo room and a shooting studio, a meeting room with outsiders, and a lounge. It is a space that is shown externally, and unlike the low-rise image, it captures a heavy and serious atmosphere and image according to the use of space. If the spaces below are developed in the language of "line," the high-rise part is solved with "mas" created by collecting lines. It gives a three-dimensional and strong impression in a formative form and is converted into an inverted voluminous space in the flow of lines.

1st to 9th Floor - The low-rise section draws in the powerful "straight line" shown in the facade, showing a sleek and strong straight-line force from the ceiling to the bead brast. The vast "curve" of seats, which begins when you enter the cafeteria, is a flow of lines that contrasts with straight lines, gathering without boundaries between people, creating a comfortable atmosphere, Repeated lighting with emphasis on lines and unbalanced black columns and tables representing the character of this space show a balanced sense of space that is not biased anywhere by mixing "straight lines" and "curves."

The pendant lighting in the office continues the flow of the line with an ambiguous direction with an 'intersection of lines'. The lounge in the office blocks or opens others' eyes to create a private or comfortable atmosphere, and adds cheerfulness to the entire space with special finishes and fabrics as an in-house color to relieve the boredom of the space and draw an atmosphere of a space ventilated the balance of "work" and "rest."

10th to 13th Floor - The meeting lounge, which starts on the upper floor, is a dark color that switches from a bright mood and conveys to guests that it is a special space with a concentrated atmosphere, voluminous walls, and shaped seats. In the studio lounge, the perforated ceiling is divided into rectangular shapes under the exposed ceiling, and the long pendant below it depicts the direction and speed of the "straight line" to show the flow of the line. Overall, the flow of the design language from "line" to "mass" is followed by a variety of passive and structural forms and materials in each space. On the 13th floor, the last floor, the flow of the line is continued with the ceiling of the thick line, and the table and lounge chair of the opposite structural form is connected to remind the entire space of the company's image of solidity and weight.